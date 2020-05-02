Home News County News Kilifi residents left homeless after a river broke its banks
NewsCounty News

Kilifi residents left homeless after a river broke its banks

By Stanley Kasee

Hundreds of families in Magarini and Malindi constituencies in Kilifi County have been left homeless and lost their crops as River Sabaki burst its banks.

Reports indicate that the hard-hit residents are the ones that had farms along the river since all their crops, which were almost ready for harvest, were swept away.

Fortunately, the residents had heed on an earlier directive by the Kilifi County government, the National government, and the Red Cross to move to higher grounds as flooding was expected in the area.

A spot check of the Madunguni area in Malindi showed the residents were demolishing their houses to avoid incurring further losses.

More than 40 homesteads were destroyed by the raging floods in the Magongoloni area, forcing residents to camp at a neighborhood that is on higher grounds.

Other areas affected by the floods are Kisiwani Complex, Langobaya, Bate, Miwani, Goshi, among other places.

According to the residents of Magongoloni, the tragedy struck at around 1 pm.

One of the residents, Rodgers Kusanga, said the floods forced them to move, leaving some household items behind to save their lives.

“We broke our houses and ran to our neighborhood to set camp, some items were swept away as we tried to move,” he said.

Household items that were swept away were Beddings and furniture, and also chickens and goats were swept away.

According to a Nyumba Kumi elder in Magongoloni, Jacqueline Mueni, the water has destroyed a lot of property and is threatening livelihoods.

The elder said she had to move and borrow a church to camp.

Mueni appealed to the government to get land on higher grounds and settle the stranded residents.

Kenya Red Cross coordinator, Kilifi County Cornel Ndombi said they are working with the county and national government to establish the level of damage and begin action on the areas and people affected.

Mr. Ndombi advised the residents living along the river to relocate to higher grounds to avoid being swept away by floods.

Previous articleFC Barcelona and Juventus hit the target for their surprising exchange
Next articleKenya registers the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Kenya registers the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Stanley Kasee -
Kenya has today recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases since it recorded the first case in March. The Ministry of Health announced 24...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 close to running rampant as it digs deeper into Kawangware, Eastleigh

Chuoyo Protus -
Kawangware continues to be a hotspot for the COVID-19 illness after 7 of the new cases emerged from the area. Eastleigh also recorded 10 new...
Read more
Health

UK conducts record tests as COVID-19 cases hit 177,000

Chuoyo Protus -
The UK, on Thursday, conducted a massive 122,000 COVID-19 tests a day as the country neared the peak of the coronavirus disease infection. The 122,000...
Read more
15,592FansLike
3,455FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenya registers the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Health Stanley Kasee -
Kenya has today recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases since it recorded the first case in March. The Ministry of Health announced 24...
Read more

Kilifi residents left homeless after a river broke its banks

County News Stanley Kasee -
Hundreds of families in Magarini and Malindi constituencies in Kilifi County have been left homeless and lost their crops as River Sabaki burst its...
Read more

COVID-19 close to running rampant as it digs deeper into Kawangware, Eastleigh

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kawangware continues to be a hotspot for the COVID-19 illness after 7 of the new cases emerged from the area. Eastleigh also recorded 10 new...
Read more

Adelle Onyango becomes first African with a syndicated podcast after landing deal with Trace

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Award-winning and celebrated radio host Adelle Onyango has landed herself a new gig with Trace FM. The station will air her podcast, legally clueless,...
Read more

This is the updated list of all 23 coronavirus hotspots in Nairobi and Mombasa

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has unveiled a new list of all coronavirus hotspots spread across the two most hit counties. He gave out 23...
Read more

Baby, mother freed from quarantine after public outcry

Health Stanley Kasee -
A one-month-old and its mother, who had been quarantined in Busia, have been freed from the quarantine after the intervention of Kenyans and some...
Read more

Thousands of Kenyans could lose their jobs in the next 6 months-Uhuru

Business news Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his fears that at least 500,000 employees in Kenya could lose their jobs in the next 6 months if...
Read more

Governor Rasanga rejects findings on barbaric burial of Coronavirus victim

County News Erick Flavour -
Siaya County Governor Cornel Rasanga had dismissed findings by the committee that was set up to investigate the brutal burial of suspected Coronavirus victim...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke