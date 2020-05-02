Kilifi residents left homeless after a river broke its banks

Hundreds of families in Magarini and Malindi constituencies in Kilifi County have been left homeless and lost their crops as River Sabaki burst its banks.

Reports indicate that the hard-hit residents are the ones that had farms along the river since all their crops, which were almost ready for harvest, were swept away.

Fortunately, the residents had heed on an earlier directive by the Kilifi County government, the National government, and the Red Cross to move to higher grounds as flooding was expected in the area.

A spot check of the Madunguni area in Malindi showed the residents were demolishing their houses to avoid incurring further losses.

More than 40 homesteads were destroyed by the raging floods in the Magongoloni area, forcing residents to camp at a neighborhood that is on higher grounds.

Other areas affected by the floods are Kisiwani Complex, Langobaya, Bate, Miwani, Goshi, among other places.

According to the residents of Magongoloni, the tragedy struck at around 1 pm.

One of the residents, Rodgers Kusanga, said the floods forced them to move, leaving some household items behind to save their lives.

“We broke our houses and ran to our neighborhood to set camp, some items were swept away as we tried to move,” he said.

Household items that were swept away were Beddings and furniture, and also chickens and goats were swept away.

According to a Nyumba Kumi elder in Magongoloni, Jacqueline Mueni, the water has destroyed a lot of property and is threatening livelihoods.

The elder said she had to move and borrow a church to camp.

Mueni appealed to the government to get land on higher grounds and settle the stranded residents.

Kenya Red Cross coordinator, Kilifi County Cornel Ndombi said they are working with the county and national government to establish the level of damage and begin action on the areas and people affected.

Mr. Ndombi advised the residents living along the river to relocate to higher grounds to avoid being swept away by floods.