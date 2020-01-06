Kimilili MP-Didmus Barasa Eyes Jubilee’s Secretary-General seat

Jubilee’s secretary-general is currently the former Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju. However, as the party elections draw closer in March, the Kimilili MP and a vocal member of the Tangatanga political grouping, Didmus Barasa, has come out clear to say that he wants to occupy the seat.

Speaking to relevant sources on Monday, he affirmed this;

“Yes I’m going to run for the Secretary-General of the party, I’ll be running against Tuju,” he asserted.

The Kimilili Member of Parliament further went forward to dismiss claims of the election to be postponed. This was a sign confirming that he had high hopes in clinching the seat and defeating the current secretary-general.

News about the March elections stirred both negative and positive opinions from the party members, with nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura claiming that the polls would cause the party to fracture.

Jubilee party has recently been characterized by a lot of instability and uncertainty. This is clear with the two leaders, The President of the Republic and his deputy on different paths.

However, even with Mwaura’s claims, the vocal Didmus has continued to maintain that the elections have to take place in March for Jubilee to remain in compliance with the Political Parties Act.

“The small parties like the Service Party, maybe their sympathizers are from Jubilee Party, and they would want the Jubilee Party to be dissolved so that they can benefit and go back to their tribal parties,” maintained Barasa.