Home News Kimilili MP-Didmus Barasa Eyes Jubilee's Secretary-General seat
News

Kimilili MP-Didmus Barasa Eyes Jubilee’s Secretary-General seat

By Fredrick Musila

Jubilee’s secretary-general is currently the former Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju. However, as the party elections draw closer in March, the Kimilili MP and a vocal member of the Tangatanga political grouping, Didmus Barasa, has come out clear to say that he wants to occupy the seat.

 Speaking to relevant sources on Monday, he affirmed this;

“Yes I’m going to run for the Secretary-General of the party, I’ll be running against Tuju,” he asserted.

The Kimilili Member of Parliament further went forward to dismiss claims of the election to be postponed. This was a sign confirming that he had high hopes in clinching the seat and defeating the current secretary-general.

 News about the March elections stirred both negative and positive opinions from the party members, with nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura claiming that the polls would cause the party to fracture.

Jubilee party has recently been characterized by a lot of instability and uncertainty. This is clear with the two leaders, The President of the Republic and his deputy on different paths.

However, even with Mwaura’s claims, the vocal Didmus has continued to maintain that the elections have to take place in March for Jubilee to remain in compliance with the Political Parties Act.

“The small parties like the Service Party, maybe their sympathizers are from Jubilee Party, and they would want the Jubilee Party to be dissolved so that they can benefit and go back to their tribal parties,” maintained Barasa.

Previous articleSonko nominates deputy governor after two years

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sonko nominates deputy governor after two years

Laiza Maketso -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated Anne Kananu Mwenda to deputize him. In a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly Beatrice Elachi, on...
Read more
News

Chicago Mother Who Lost Her Son in Manda Bay Airfield Terrorist Attack

Erick Flavour -
Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield Today affirmed the death of her 23-year-old son, Henry Mayfield Jr., in the terrorist attack that happened on Sunday morning in Lamu,...
Read more
News

Terror Suspect Arrested in Eastleigh Nairobi

Erick Flavour -
A suspect believed to be a Somali-Canadian citizen was today arrested by sleuths in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi County. The suspect, identified as Abdinasir Abudule,...
Read more
11,629FansLike
2,896FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kimilili MP-Didmus Barasa Eyes Jubilee’s Secretary-General seat

News Fredrick Musila -
Jubilee's secretary-general is currently the former Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju. However, as the party elections draw closer in March, the Kimilili MP and a...
Read more

Sonko nominates deputy governor after two years

News Laiza Maketso -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated Anne Kananu Mwenda to deputize him. In a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly Beatrice Elachi, on...
Read more

Chicago Mother Who Lost Her Son in Manda Bay Airfield Terrorist Attack

News Erick Flavour -
Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield Today affirmed the death of her 23-year-old son, Henry Mayfield Jr., in the terrorist attack that happened on Sunday morning in Lamu,...
Read more

Terror Suspect Arrested in Eastleigh Nairobi

News Erick Flavour -
A suspect believed to be a Somali-Canadian citizen was today arrested by sleuths in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi County. The suspect, identified as Abdinasir Abudule,...
Read more

High Court Orders Immigration department to ensure a smooth Miguna Homecoming

News Fredrick Musila -
As the outspoken and hothead Miguna Miguna prepares to jet back to the country on Tuesday the 7th 2020 at 9 pm, the court...
Read more

KPL Moneybags Wazito sign Togolese star

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League moneybags Wazito FC have signed Togolese defender Esuf Bourhana to boost their back-line which has shipped in 20 goals in 15...
Read more

Kakamega Lawyers in Disagreement Over clean-up operation by the Governor

News Richard M Adrian -
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya supervised demolition of kiosks in Kakamega Town.  Wycliff told residents he did not trust his employees. The Kakamega boss clarified that...
Read more

AFC Leopards star John Makwata sets new record after win over Zoo

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenyan International John Makwata became the first-ever player to bag a hat-trick for AFC Leopards since 2010. The forward achieved feat in AFC Leopards 4-1...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke