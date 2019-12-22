Home News Kipchumba Murkomen Urges Uhuru And Raila To Come Out Clean On BBI...
Kipchumba Murkomen Urges Uhuru And Raila To Come Out Clean On BBI Report

By Justin Nzioka

Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator has called upon president Uhuru and former prime minister Raila Odinga to come out clean on BBI report. In his statement, Murkomen has urged the two leaders to tell Kenyans on the changes they intend for the country. He asked them to clearly explain to citizens whether they need a parliamentary or presidential government system.

Speaking at the burial of Ruaraka M.P Dorcas Kajwang, Murkomen expressed their willingness to support any constitutional change, only that Raila and Uhuru have not shown them which direction to go. Murkomen argued that BBI should not be used as a dividing tool for Kenyans. He asked both Raila and Uhuru not to take Kenyans round but rather tell them whatever they needed from them.

He further urged that the report should not be used for 2022 campaigns. In response to Murkomen’s arguments, Raila Odinga said that BBI was aimed at addressing any conflicting issues that have been facing Kenyans for many years. He said that a team of experts would be send to collect recommendations from Kenyans, before a final document which would also be subject to plebiscite.

Raila noted that BBI was supposed to be people-driven, with Kenyans having enough time to go through it before making any recommendations. However, Khaniri attacked Murkomen saying that they doubted tanga tanga team’s support for the BBI. Khaniri affirmed that they stood with Raila and Uhuru in all their endeavors to bring changes to the country. He asked leaders not to support the report in daytime and criticize it during the night.

