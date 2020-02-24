Kipyegon Kenei’s autopsy postponed

The autopsy for the security officer, Kipyegon Kenei, who was found dead and was set to be done today, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The postmortem, which was set to start at 9 am today, was postponed after government pathologist Johansen Oduor failed to show up as expected.

The family of the late Kipyegon Kenei, who have been camping at the Chiromo mortuary since morning, confirmed their fears that there may be efforts to cover up the case.

Last Friday, the family ruled out possibilities that their son committed suicide.

The sergeant’s elder brother, Emmanuel, said the last time the two talked, he was alright in his usual self and did not show any signs of ever killing himself.

Addressing the press at their residence at Chemasis in Rongai, Emmanuel said they only learned of their brother’s death through the media.

“On Friday last week, Kenei was here, picked his elder son from Baringo High, and later took his wife to the hospital. We had some talks, and he did not show any signs that he was disturbed.” Emmanuel recalled.

According to Emmanuel, claims that he shot himself are baseless as he did not show any signs that he had any problem disturbing him to the point of committing suicide.

He called on the government to speed up the investigations to his death and that if there is a hand involved, it should serve them justice.

Kenei was among the staff that was on duty on the day the Sh39 billion fake arms deal was signed in the office of the Deputy President by Former sports CS Richard Echesa and two arms dealers who were foreigners.

He was found dead in a servant quarter he was staying in Imara Daima dead with a bullet wound on his head after he went missing two days before.

Police on their side are pursuing any leads that will lead to the cause of the late sergeant.

One of the leads the detectives are following is the possibility of a prowler at the officer’s house before his death.

On Sunday, one of the local dailies learned that an analysis of the suicide note purported to have been written by the deceased, which was collected on the day his body was found, doesn’t match his handwriting.

According to sources at the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a comparison done on Kenei’s handwriting shows that the handwriting on his notebooks was different from the one on the ‘death note.’

The note had the words ‘Call my cousin Ben and brother’ and the contacts of the named persons.