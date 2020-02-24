Home News Local news Kipyegon Kenei's autopsy postponed
NewsLocal news

Kipyegon Kenei’s autopsy postponed

By Stanley Kasee
The slain officer Kipyegon Kenei

The autopsy for the security officer, Kipyegon Kenei, who was found dead and was set to be done today, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The postmortem, which was set to start at 9 am today, was postponed after government pathologist Johansen Oduor failed to show up as expected.

The family of the late Kipyegon Kenei, who have been camping at the Chiromo mortuary since morning, confirmed their fears that there may be efforts to cover up the case.

Last Friday, the family ruled out possibilities that their son committed suicide.

The sergeant’s elder brother, Emmanuel, said the last time the two talked, he was alright in his usual self and did not show any signs of ever killing himself.

Addressing the press at their residence at Chemasis in Rongai, Emmanuel said they only learned of their brother’s death through the media.

“On Friday last week, Kenei was here, picked his elder son from Baringo High, and later took his wife to the hospital. We had some talks, and he did not show any signs that he was disturbed.” Emmanuel recalled.

According to Emmanuel, claims that he shot himself are baseless as he did not show any signs that he had any problem disturbing him to the point of committing suicide.

He called on the government to speed up the investigations to his death and that if there is a hand involved, it should serve them justice.

Kenei was among the staff that was on duty on the day the Sh39 billion fake arms deal was signed in the office of the Deputy President by Former sports CS Richard Echesa and two arms dealers who were foreigners.

He was found dead in a servant quarter he was staying in Imara Daima dead with a bullet wound on his head after he went missing two days before.

Police on their side are pursuing any leads that will lead to the cause of the late sergeant.

One of the leads the detectives are following is the possibility of a prowler at the officer’s house before his death.

On Sunday, one of the local dailies learned that an analysis of the suicide note purported to have been written by the deceased, which was collected on the day his body was found, doesn’t match his handwriting.

According to sources at the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a comparison done on Kenei’s handwriting shows that the handwriting on his notebooks was different from the one on the ‘death note.’

The note had the words ‘Call my cousin Ben and brother’ and the contacts of the named persons.

Previous articleCholera outbreak in Murang’a town

RELATED ARTICLES

News

DCI busts human trafficking racket in Eastleigh

Chuoyo Protus -
Detectives from the DCI have nabbed two foreign nationals on allegations of human trafficking in Kenya. The two were nabbed in a house in Ushirika,...
Read more
County News

Locusts now cause panic in farmers in Nakuru, Nyandarua

Chuoyo Protus -
Nakuru and Nyandarua residents were left in a panic after spotting locusts. It is reported that the residents spotted the destructive pests in Shalom, Umoja...
Read more
News

“Reggae Will stop” Ruto vows to stop BBI over incitement

Stanley Kasee -
Deputy President William Ruto has hit on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying that they are using the...
Read more
15,262FansLike
3,447FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kipyegon Kenei’s autopsy postponed

Local news Stanley Kasee -
The autopsy for the security officer, Kipyegon Kenei, who was found dead and was set to be done today, has been rescheduled for Wednesday. The...
Read more

Cholera outbreak in Murang’a town

Health Stephen Ginni -
In an effort to curb the spread of Cholera Murang’a Municipal Board has outlawed hawking of food in the town. Dr. Bernard Muia the...
Read more

DCI busts human trafficking racket in Eastleigh

News Chuoyo Protus -
Detectives from the DCI have nabbed two foreign nationals on allegations of human trafficking in Kenya. The two were nabbed in a house in Ushirika,...
Read more

How Maureen Waititu tried to commit suicide twice but survived

Entertainment Stephen Ginni -
Maureen Waititu, the bubbly media personality, has finally opened her battles with depression and suicide. In an interview with Grace Msalame on TV program Unscripted...
Read more

Dairy farmers in Meru are using Reggae music to boost milk production

Business News Stephen Ginni -
Meru farmers are applying scientific research, which shows music has positive effects on animals as it does to human beings. The farmers play reggae...
Read more

Founder member of TNA Nginyo Kariuki is dead

Breaking news Stephen Ginni -
The former liberal leader Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki has died at Aga Khan University Hospital. He was admitted in the hospital undergoing treatment. According to...
Read more

Locusts now cause panic in farmers in Nakuru, Nyandarua

County News Chuoyo Protus -
Nakuru and Nyandarua residents were left in a panic after spotting locusts. It is reported that the residents spotted the destructive pests in Shalom, Umoja...
Read more

“Reggae Will stop” Ruto vows to stop BBI over incitement

News Stanley Kasee -
Deputy President William Ruto has hit on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying that they are using the...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke