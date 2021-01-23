Kirinyaga Woman Rep Ngirici calls out Kalonzo Musyoka for claiming Presidential candidates are afraid of him.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has slammed Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he boldly claimed that 2022 presidential candidates fear him.

Kalonzo, a former Vice President boldly claimed that presidential candidates know that his candidature poses a threat to their own ambitions.

He added that his opponents were now clutching at straws because the tides are about to change.

The Wiper party leader said this after presenting himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement after being accused of landing grabbing by Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngirici hit out at him stating that Kalonzo has been relevant for all the years he has been in the government by just threatening to run for the presidency.

She added that in 2007, Kalonzo was lucky as he bagged a negotiated Vice President position.

“This is a joke taken too far. He can’t win anything let alone charity sweepstake,” read part of her statement.

On Friday 22 January 2021, after presenting himself to the DCI, Kalonzo challenged William Ruto to also follow his lead and offer his wealth for investigation.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen called out Kalozno Musyoka for going to the DCI instead of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the department that is mandated with investigating corruption dealings.

He went on to question the former Vice President’s motive wondering if a suspect chooses his investigator. He added that it was guilt that was eating him up.

While speaking in Bomet County, William Ruto claimed that Kalonzo Musyoka had used dubious methods to land the land that his Yatta farm sits on. He said that the land belongs to the National Police Service.

In a quick rejoinder, Kalonzo said that DP Ruto was out to soil his name as there was no evidence to support his accusations.

He went on to dare the second in command to explain to Kenyans about all the scandals he has been allegedly involved in since he started working in the government.

Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu came to Kalonzo’s defense stating that the DP is the biggest land grabber of his generation and therefore lacks the moral podium or space to lecture anyone on matters land grabbing.