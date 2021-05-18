Kiru Principal’s case take a new twist as daughter pleads with court

The case that a former school principal was found guilty of murdering her husband, Solomon Mbuthi Mwangi, has now taken a new twist after emotional testimony by the victim’s daughter to the court.

June Mbuthi, the daughter of the accused, Jane Muthoni, and the late Mwangi, pleaded with the court to pardon her mother despite being found guilty of killing the former Kiru Boys High School Principal.

June made the plea on a virtual court session on Tuesday, May 18, where her mother, the accused, was set to be sentenced.

While making the plea, June noted that it had been hard for both her and her siblings during the five years that their mother was away from them in remand.

“We all wish for justice for my dad. He was my best friend, but the absence of my parents has been so difficult for my siblings and me for the past five years. We asked the court to have mercy on my mother,” June pleaded.

According to June, they don’t have anyone they can entirely rely on, and for the period that their mother was away, they had depended on third parties like relatives and friends.

Jane, a former principal at Icaciri Secondary School, was found guilty of killing her husband.

Joseph Njuguna, who is a convict turned state witness confessed that he was contacted by a woman identified as Damaris to take part in the killing mission.

Damaris said that he had been contacted by the accused after she suspected that her late husband was having an affair with an M-PESA attendant.

Jane had previously sent killers to her shop but failed to kill her on realizing the risks involved.

Four months later, she went for plan B, which was to kill her husband.

Mwangi’s mutilated body was discovered eight days later in a coffee farm in Juja, Kiambu County.

On pleading guilty, Njuguna was sentenced to 7 years in 2017 for manslaughter.

Muthoni and her co-accused Isaac Ng’ang’a are awaiting their sentence on June 3, 2021.