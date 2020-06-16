Kitui MCAs threaten to impeach Ngilu after supporting Waiguru

Kitui Members of the County Assembly are on a drive to impeach their governor Charity Ngilu barely a week after she rallied her support behind Anne Waiguru.

The MCAs have jumped on a signature drive, supporting an impeachment motion against Ngilu. This follows an ongoing battle between the MCAs and the county government.

Wednesday, the 10th of June, saw the MCAs reject all Ngilu nominees. The governor had nominated six people who she felt should be in the County Public Service Board (CPSB). This rejection triggered bad blood between the MCAs and the governor.

Mr. President, dissolve the Kitui county government.

In a counter move, on Tuesday the 16th of June, Miltonic Kitute announced that Narc would petition to Uhuru concerning Ngilu’s party. Miltonic, who is Narc’s chairman, wants Uhuru to dissolve the county government of Kitui.

According to him, Uhuru dissolving the county government will give the new leadership a chance to deliver on essential developments in the county. Kitute further quoted the current situation where the assembly and the executive are experiencing squabbles.

However, Julius Mutukaa, an avid supporter of Ngilu, claims that the MCAs rejected the nominees even though they were qualified.

“They rejected the nominees for the County Public Service Board even after they had passed interviews and held all necessary credentials for the same. Right now, the Public Service Commission is holding brief for the county.”

Further adding,

“It hurts the common wananchi when politicians settle political scores by delaying key procedures.”

Ngilu is among the female leaders who came out in support of Anne Waiguru during her impeachment. She, however, was not aware she would be the next female governor facing impeachment threats.

“We strongly condemn it. My sister, Anne, take heart, hold your head high, and continue serving the people of Kirinyaga. You will be vindicated,” Ngilu tweeted.