Kitui residents push govt to complete Sh800M Kangu Kangu water project

Residents of Kitui South constituency have urged the County government of Kitui to speed up the implementation of the Kangu- kangu water project.

The Sh800 million water project is supposed to supply water to over 100, 000 homes and 5, 000 livestock across Kitui County.

Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe commissioned the project in 2015 that was expected to ease the area’s water shortage that has been a significant problem in the county.

Malombe said that the county is prone to low and unreliable rainfall patterns and repeated droughts causing the shortage of water in Kitui over the years.

However, when the current Governor, Charity Ngilu, was taking over from Malombe, she declined a Sh6 million inauguration budget directing the funds to the same project.

According to Ngilu, the inauguration ceremony did not need to be lavish, and that money could be used to help the people of Kitui.

“All we require for that day is only the bible and a venue. And that budget doesn’t amount to Sh6 million. Let us first consider the poor in all our actions.” She said.

Governor Ngilu said that her government is set to end the water shortage problem in the area within the first three months of its tenure.

Speaking during her inauguration ceremony at Muslim Primary School on August 22, 2017, the incumbent governor said, “My government has therefore prioritized the provision of water services across the vast county through large budget allocations to implement numerous water projects in a bid to achieve meaningful development in Kitui County.”

She added that her government will be committed to ensuring all the households have access to clean water across the county.

“Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental right. Kitui women and men should not carry dirty water like donkeys in this century. This must end, and our people enjoy the fruits of devolution.” She added.

However, four years now, the people of Kitui are still complaining of water scarcity.

Maluma and Kamutei residents, for instance, spend close to two days at Ndovoi borehole to access water for domestic use and their livestock.

Residents of Kamutei in Kitui South are blaming the governorship of the county, saying that the issue of water has been politicized with the aspiring politicians using it as a campaigning tool.

“As other Kenyans celebrate independence, we residents of Kitui are languishing in poverty and lack of clean and safe water for consumption.” Said Shadrack Nzioka, a resident.

Women say they suffer the most due to the water shortage having to go for days without having a bath and other unhygienic conditions.

A 20-litre jerrican of clean water currently goes for sh. 30.