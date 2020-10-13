Home News KNEC boss says schools will test learners from next week
News

KNEC boss says schools will test learners from next week

By Laiza Maketso

Standard eight and grade four pupils who reopened schools yesterday will begin assessment tests next week.

The Kenya National Examination Council gave out a circular that will determine when learners would undertake the tests. Afterwards, teachers will mark the exams at the school level.

According to KNEC, the exams will help test the pupils’ capabilities in various subjects.

“Starting Monday, October 19, grade four and class eight learners will begin assessment tests. Other learners will sit for exams when they open schools,” said Mercy Karogo, KNEC’s acting Chief Executive. 

According to the circular released by KNEC, the exams will replace those missed before closing school in the first term.

Both private and public school headteachers received the circular dated October 8. In March this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta closed all schools to curb the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Effects of closing schools

Following the Head of State’s announcement, learners have stayed home for six months, which affects quality learning.

Starting Monday, all grade four learners will sit for exams in Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Environmental Studies, Hygiene, and Religious Activities.

The combined examinations will assess all strands beginning from Grade 1 to 3 for environmental activities and grade four’s term one science and technology.

Class eights, on the other hand, will be assessed from class one to seven work, and what they studied in the first term.

Already, a plan is in place on how the examinations will take off, including administering, printing, and assessment tools.

The assessment is part of the Global Partnership for Education worth Ksh 1.5 billion set aside ahead of school reopening.

The Kenya National Examination Council, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), and the Teachers Service Commission will all benefit from the grants supervised by the World Bank.

KNEC has told schools that the integrity and reliability of the examination will depend on the teachers and headteachers.

The examining body will come up with assessment tools to guide all school levels exams.

Related news

News

‘This is abuse of the law’ Martha Karua on skewed application of the law on public gathering

Chuoyo Protus -
Martha Karua, Narc-Kenya Party Leader, has called out the skewed application of the law with regards to holding public meetings. Speaking to Citizen, Martha Karua...
Read more
News

DP Ruto invites allies to Karen home for strategy meeting

Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly invited his political friends to his Karen home for a strategy meeting following the repression on political gatherings...
Read more
News

Kenya demands justice from UK over police assault Kenyan national

Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya’s High Commission has written for the UK demanding justice for a Kenyan national assaulted by police. In the incident captured on camera, police were...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

State to seize SK Macharia’s property over debt

News Laiza Maketso -
Business mogul and Royal Media Services owner SK Macharia lost a court judgement declaring him bankrupt following a 34-year debt. The court declared SK Macharia...
Read more

Mudavadi blames Ruto for problems facing ‘hustler nation

News Connie Mukenyi -
ANC  party leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind some of the problems the hustler nation is facing. Mudavadi was...
Read more

High court gives orders to Magoha, TSC over school reopening directives

News Stanley Kasee -
High Court has ordered Education CS Professor George Magoha to convene a meeting with stakeholders of education, including the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), ahead...
Read more

Arrest orders issued against Alice Wahome and Ndindi Nyoro over Kenol...

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed the police to track and arrest MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) over the chaos...
Read more

Teachers call out the government for confusing reopening plan

News Stanley Kasee -
 The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT)has questioned the Education Ministry's directive to teachers to prepare timetables that would be used once...
Read more

KNEC issues guidelines on 2020 KCPE and KCSE exams

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has issued some new guidelines on the 2020 KCPE and KCSE exams despite the Ministry of Education not...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke