KNEC boss says schools will test learners from next week

Standard eight and grade four pupils who reopened schools yesterday will begin assessment tests next week.

The Kenya National Examination Council gave out a circular that will determine when learners would undertake the tests. Afterwards, teachers will mark the exams at the school level.

According to KNEC, the exams will help test the pupils’ capabilities in various subjects.

“Starting Monday, October 19, grade four and class eight learners will begin assessment tests. Other learners will sit for exams when they open schools,” said Mercy Karogo, KNEC’s acting Chief Executive.

According to the circular released by KNEC, the exams will replace those missed before closing school in the first term.

Both private and public school headteachers received the circular dated October 8. In March this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta closed all schools to curb the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Effects of closing schools

Following the Head of State’s announcement, learners have stayed home for six months, which affects quality learning.

Starting Monday, all grade four learners will sit for exams in Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Environmental Studies, Hygiene, and Religious Activities.

The combined examinations will assess all strands beginning from Grade 1 to 3 for environmental activities and grade four’s term one science and technology.

Class eights, on the other hand, will be assessed from class one to seven work, and what they studied in the first term.

Already, a plan is in place on how the examinations will take off, including administering, printing, and assessment tools.

The assessment is part of the Global Partnership for Education worth Ksh 1.5 billion set aside ahead of school reopening.

The Kenya National Examination Council, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), and the Teachers Service Commission will all benefit from the grants supervised by the World Bank.

KNEC has told schools that the integrity and reliability of the examination will depend on the teachers and headteachers.

The examining body will come up with assessment tools to guide all school levels exams.