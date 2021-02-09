KNH hits medical milestone, conducts a minimally invasive heart surgery

Kenyatta National Hospital has achieved a medical milestone after conducting heart surgery on an 18-year-old girl. The surgery was minimally invasive, and it fixed a hole in the heart of the young girl.

Dr Naomi Gachara led a medical team in conducting a very delicate pinhole procedure. The team accessed the heart from the girl’s leg. Their aim was to close the Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA).

PDA is a heart condition that makes victims have breathing problems. Those suffering from PDA also have recurrent pneumonia and frequent chest infections.

The young girl, Mary Wanjiku, successfully underwent surgery. The hospital revealed that they discharged her only 24 hours after the surgery. Dr Gachara said that if they had performed an open heart surgery, they would have kept her in hospital for much longer.

“24 hours is way shorter than if it had been an open heart surgery,” the doctor said during a press briefing.

Dr Gachara said that they shared the milestone because the public needs to know of the experts’ achievements.

This is not the first time that Kenyatta National Hospital has conducted a delicate surgery. On 24th October 2020, specialists at the hospital re-attached the hand of a 7-year-old girl that was accidentally chopped off.