Knut boss Sossion changes tune amid TSC fallout

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion seems to have changed tune regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after constant tussles with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)

Speaking during the union’s branch elections in Baringo County, the KNUT boss noted that teachers would not support BBI if TSC continued to fight the union.

Sossion has been singing praises to the Initiative, but he seems to have changed the tune with KNUT embroiled in a tussle with the teachers’ employer.

The Sec-Gen added that KNUT would resist all attempts from the commission allegedly meant to paralyze the union.

Reports show that the big union has been reduced to a shell after a mass exit of teachers whereby it went down from a membership of 187,000 to a mere 23,000 members.

Additionally, the union’s income has reportedly gone down from Sh144 million to Sh15million, against a salary portfolio of Sh80 million for over 600 employees spread across the country.assured that the teachers’ union is looking for new ways to have teachers make their monthly contribution in order to stay afloat.

He maintained that the intimidation tactics applied to the union would not work.

“When you intimidate teachers, will they perform ?” posed Sossion.

He also expressed his uncertainty that teachers really understand and delivering the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) as it should be.

A recent report showed that over 32,000 teachers had been promoted after their exit from the union.

The teachers accepted the Career Progression Guidelines (CPGs)that have been opposed by the teachers union for a while.

TSC and KNUT have been entangled in a tussle over various issues affecting the education sector over recent months.

These issues range from Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA), distribution of funds as well as the promotion of teachers.

Sossion blames TSC for the endless stalemate between the government and teachers and maintains that an independent should be created to facilitate the regulations of teachers’ welfare.