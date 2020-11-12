Home News KNUT closes down offices over accrued rent
News

KNUT closes down offices over accrued rent

By Laiza Maketso

Following financial constraints, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has embarked on closing its 110 offices around the country.

The KNUT secretary-general Wilson Sossion accused the Teachers Service Commission of not paying union workers their dues.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Sossion urged Simon Chelagui to intervene in the issue.

Others who received the letter include COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli, Fred Matiang’ i Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Security, and Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Magoha.

In his letter, Sossion stated the union had reduced significantly reduced after it cut down members from 187,471 to 34,312 in June last year.

Sossion confirmed that such a move affected how the union carried out its operations. Moreover, he suggested that KNUT may have to postpone its annual conference for delegates the second year in a row.

He further said that out of the Ksh 80 million scheduled for the union, the government only gave out Ksh 25 million.

“Annually, the union requires Ksh 200 million for ADC, which we save for some time. What will Ksh 25 million do, since it can’t meet the payroll budget of KNUT members,” said Sossion.

Meagre funding

Matters regarding fund remain a significant challenge over the years, with TSC crippling operations within the union.

Sossion also pointed out how TSC attacked KNUT’s check-off system hence gradually and systematically rendering the union’s efforts to support itself.

Additionally, the Kenya National Union of Teachers and TSC have had a conflict due to developments and policies with the sector of education.

The commission also took a stern step against Sossion after it deregistered him as a teacher in November last year.

A court ruling, however, dismissed the petition, which saw Sossion hold the post of secretary-general.

