Kobe Bean Bryant’s Tribute

The world paid its tributes and farewell in different ways

Kobe Bean Bryant’s death came as a shock to his family and the whole world. The world mourned the fall of a hero, for a legend had fallen. The world was mourning a basketball guru; Italy was mourning a son, Vanessa was mourning a husband and partner, the kids were mourning a father as the Lakers were mourning a friend and mentor to many.

The world paid its tributes and farewell in different ways.

Italy’s tribute

After Kobe’s father retired, he moved to Italy. He played professional basketball at a lower level. Bryant was only six years old then. Italy declared a week of mourning ‘son’ Kobe.

Giuseppe Cattani, a former teammate of older Bryant, recalls how Kobe would always follow his father around and play in the court after his games. Cattani continued to say that losing him felt like losing a family member, the entire city did.

According to Cattani Kobe Bryant was an icon, a superhero who can’t die and immortal in the basketball court.

The Italian basketball federation ordered a minute of silence in every game for the entire week.

Los Angeles Lakers

Before their first game after the crash, lights went off in the arena leaving a purple spotlight on two jerseys with Kobe Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24. The crowd went on to chant MVP! The team reserved two seats with Kobe’s number 24. and Gianna Mamba Academy number 2. LeBron James later on took the court and read the names of all the nine victims. He went ahead and thanked ‘Lakers nation’ for sticking together as a family.

LeBron’s tattoo tribute

LeBron James personal tribute was unique as he honoured Kobe’s Black Mamba legacy in his way. On Friday LeBron shared of his new body ink. LeBron got a black Mamba snake tattoo, below the artwork ‘mamba for life ‘is written.

Kobe created Black Mamba as his alter ego. Kobe revealed in an interview that the movie ‘Kill Bill’ where assassins use a black mamba snake to kill other characters was the inspiration.

The length of the snake, strike bite and temperament was what compared himself. Bryant’s strike in the court and moves, he was unstoppable, just like the black mamba.

Kobe Bryant may be gone, but, his legacies will live forever. The lessons he laid out for his Mamba team, the tricks he taught his teammates and the love he left behind. Kobe Bean Bryant will forever be in our hearts. For he will always be a hero and a legend. As the world heals from this unfortunate death, May He Rest in eternal Peace.