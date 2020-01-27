Kobe Bryant last social media activity congratulating Lebron before his demise

Before the late legend Kobe Bryant passed away together with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people who were aboard on his private helicopter, he had congratulated his former teammate Lebron James after he surpassed him in the NBA’s all-time regular scoring charts.

Lebron, a four-time Most Valuable Player needed just 18 points to surpass the legend and he did that in Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers moving him to third, one position ahead of Kobe.

The late five-time NBA champion later took to his Twitter account to congratulate Lebron urging him to keep moving forward.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe was traveling to coach in a game at his Mamba Sports Academy before the helicopter went down. The 41-year old retired from the game in 2016. He was a 15-time member of All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of All-Defensive Team.

He also won an Academy Award for his short film dubbed Dear Basketball. He is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time having joined the Lakers straight from high school. He spent his 20-year playing career for the Lakers.