Koome responds to LSK President Nelson Havi’s accusations.

Lady Justice Martha Koome has responded to Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi after he made several accusations in a letter submitted to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on March 29, 2021, before the Chief Justice Interview process.

Through her lawyers, P.M Kamaara and Associates, Koome noted that she was aware and had read the contents in the letter submitted to the JSC.

She added that she was shocked by the accusations adding that Nelson Havi was out to soil her name to the public.

The lawyers pointed out that the Lady Justice who is a distinguished Judge of Appeal has given a lot of years in her profession to serve the public and she has done so diligently.

“As you are aware our client is an eminent Judge of Appeal who has given 32 years of her professional life to public service. She has served diligently,” read part of her response.

The lawyers added that Martha Koome has exercised her judicial work completely applying the known principles of the law to arrive at her decisions.

In the letter by LSK, Havi had outlined three matters of public importance that had manifested Koome’s inability to make decisions independently without favoritism and other improper intentions.

Havi mentioned some of the cases such as the National Cereals and Produce Board versus Erad Suppliers and General Contractors Limited, the unprecedented night ruling of the Court of Appeal on October 25, 2017.

He added that such conduct makes Koome not fit to hold the office of Chief Justice.

Nelson Havi has since responded to Koome stating that she is determined to ensure that no one questions her conduct even before her nomination is approved by the National Assembly.

Koome’s name was forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta who has since sent it to the National Assembly for her to be vetted.

If sworn in, Kome will be the first woman to be Chief Justice in Kenya. This is the second time that Koome is seeking to become the Chief Justice.

Koome beat nine other candidates who were eyeing for the same position.

The others include; Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, Prof. Patricia Mbote, Justice Marete Njagi, lawyer Philip Murgor, Lawyer Fredrick Ngatia, Justice Matthews Nduma, Justice William Ouko, Prof. Moni Wekesa, and lawyer Alice Yano.