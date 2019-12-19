KOT Uproar forces replacement of “embarrassing” Christmas tree

An emaciated Christmas tree spotted at JKIA led to an outrage among netizens, forcing Kenya Airports Authority to do a replacement in the dark of night to the dismay of many.

The tree became ridicule on various platforms the better part of Wednesday night while causing a buzz.

KOT didn’t mince on their words by claiming the tree was way below the standards of an international airport. Some people went ahead to equate the appearance of the tree to the country’s present economic crisis.

Although no statement was received from KAA regarding the replacement, airport workers came to the rescue of those responsible and put up another tree. People who noticed the new tree took videos and pictures and shared them on various platforms.

The Kenya Tourism Federation Chairman, Mohammed Hersi said, “Christmas Tree at JKIA. Before & After. Is the first production the level of delivery? What about areas that Kenyans are NOT able to see. Thank you for the correction, but please stop cuddling animal called mediocrity. Get it right the first time. Happy Holidays”.

“Due to your huge outcry online over the emaciated Christmas tree at JKIA, it has now been replaced with a bigger and fatter one. Social media always winning”, said Kenny Kaburu