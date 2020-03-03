KPA Managing Director Daniel Manduku released after DPP fails to register charges

On Tuesday, the High Court ordered the release of the Managing Director for Kenya Ports Authority, Daniel Manduku.

The directive comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to register any charges.

KPA boss Daniel Manduku was arrested on Monday, and questioned at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

George Kinoti, the DCI boss said Manduku’s arrest followed a new case against him and not the recent corruption allegations.

“He has been arrested following ongoing investigations on fresh graft allegations,” stated Kinoti.

Together with KRA customs commissioner and border control Kevin Safari, Manduku, and other individuals face corruption charges. The group took it upon themselves to Gazette the Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal as KPA facility, yet it didn’t meet all the requirements.

They were arraigned in court on Tuesday to face charges including neglect of office, breach of trust, and abuse of office.

However, after the Magistrate found the charges hadn’t been registered, the two got released.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot said it would be unfair for the two to remain in custody with no charges.

This followed confusion in the courtroom as prosecution tried to explain the occurrence.