Home News KRA to dispose of uncollected motor vehicles at the customs warehouse
News

KRA to dispose of uncollected motor vehicles at the customs warehouse

By Erick Flavour

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will dispose of dozens of imported vehicles if the owners do not collect them by the next 30 days.

KRA issued a gazette notice listing over 170 motor vehicles for various individuals and companies and gave them until 11 March 2020, after which the cars will be disposed of from the customs warehouse.

The notice read in part, “Notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs warehouse keeper, Kilindini, within 30 days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and disposed of by crushing on March 11, 2020.”

Some of the vehicles include large commercial vehicles, personal saloon cars, and some that were imported as early as 2006.

The taxman is also set to auction 120 consignments of assorted goods that the owners have failed to collect from various entry ports, which include pharmaceutical goods, communication equipment, and personal effects.

KRA moves goods that haven’t been removed or entered by the importer to the customs warehouse in 21 days, where they are kept for 30 days before the government gives a 30-day notice for disposal or auction.

In January, KRA announced that it would be auctioning the uncollected goods held in the customs warehouse at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The listed items belonged to more than 400 public and private individuals as well as entities.

Some of the companies identified as owners of uncollected goods included Airtel, Telkom Kenya, Airbus Helicopters, Liquid Telcom, Jambojet, and East African Breweries Ltd.

Others were Microsoft Kenya, Aga Khan Hospital, Muthaiga Golf Club, Toyota Kenya, Coast General Hospital, and Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

Previous articlePaul Mulinge: The Man who drives State Officers to the grave

RELATED ARTICLES

News

UN asks for Sh7 billion to fight locusts

Stanley Kasee -
The United Nations has made an urgent call for Sh7billion to end the current locust invasion in East Africa. According to the UN, there is...
Read more
News

Kenyans hold vigil for Kakamega Primary fifteen

Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans yesterday night took it upon themselves to hold a vigil for the fourteen students who died in a stampede at Kakamega Primary a...
Read more
Health

Senators concerned over poor use of leased medical equipment

Erick Flavour -
The Senate has expressed dissatisfaction following the use of Ksh38 billion medical kits leased out by the national government to counties through the Managed...
Read more
15,186FansLike
3,434FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

KRA to dispose of uncollected motor vehicles at the customs warehouse

News Erick Flavour -
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will dispose of dozens of imported vehicles if the owners do not collect them by the next 30 days. KRA...
Read more

Paul Mulinge: The Man who drives State Officers to the grave

Local news Stephen Ginni -
For the past decade, Paul Mulinge has interacted with high profile persons in Kenya. Unfortunately, he only has time with them when they are...
Read more

Shock as a female fan asks Jaguar to impregnate her.

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Starehe Member of Parliament, Jaguar, took to his social media wishing his son a happy birthday. He requested fans to help him wish his son...
Read more

Nairobi County to build 1800 houses in Ngara Estate

County News Erick Flavour -
Nairobi County Housing Executive Charles Kerich said on Monday that the county administration was planning to erect up to 1800 new, affordable houses in...
Read more

UN asks for Sh7 billion to fight locusts

News Stanley Kasee -
The United Nations has made an urgent call for Sh7billion to end the current locust invasion in East Africa. According to the UN, there is...
Read more

Kenyans hold vigil for Kakamega Primary fifteen

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans yesterday night took it upon themselves to hold a vigil for the fourteen students who died in a stampede at Kakamega Primary a...
Read more

Senators concerned over poor use of leased medical equipment

Health Erick Flavour -
The Senate has expressed dissatisfaction following the use of Ksh38 billion medical kits leased out by the national government to counties through the Managed...
Read more

Barclay’s bank official re-branding, from Barclays to Absa Bank

Business News Richard M Adrian -
As from 10th February 2020 Barclays bank of Kenya ceased to exist, at least on paper. The bank officially changed its name to Absa...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke