KRA to dispose of uncollected motor vehicles at the customs warehouse

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will dispose of dozens of imported vehicles if the owners do not collect them by the next 30 days.

KRA issued a gazette notice listing over 170 motor vehicles for various individuals and companies and gave them until 11 March 2020, after which the cars will be disposed of from the customs warehouse.

The notice read in part, “Notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs warehouse keeper, Kilindini, within 30 days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and disposed of by crushing on March 11, 2020.”

Some of the vehicles include large commercial vehicles, personal saloon cars, and some that were imported as early as 2006.

The taxman is also set to auction 120 consignments of assorted goods that the owners have failed to collect from various entry ports, which include pharmaceutical goods, communication equipment, and personal effects.

KRA moves goods that haven’t been removed or entered by the importer to the customs warehouse in 21 days, where they are kept for 30 days before the government gives a 30-day notice for disposal or auction.

In January, KRA announced that it would be auctioning the uncollected goods held in the customs warehouse at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The listed items belonged to more than 400 public and private individuals as well as entities.

Some of the companies identified as owners of uncollected goods included Airtel, Telkom Kenya, Airbus Helicopters, Liquid Telcom, Jambojet, and East African Breweries Ltd.

Others were Microsoft Kenya, Aga Khan Hospital, Muthaiga Golf Club, Toyota Kenya, Coast General Hospital, and Kenya School of Monetary Studies.