KURA announces public auction for vehicles

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority has announced a public auction for the sale of motor vehicles and other items.

The auction will be conducted in Nairobi on May 18, Central region on May 19, South Rift on May 20, North rift and Upper Eastern on May 23, Western and North Eastern regions on May 25, Lower Eastern on May 26, Nyanza and Coast regions on May 27.

Interested bidders for motor vehicles, assorted pipes and angle lines must deposit a refundable fee of Sh50,000 per item to the account number provided in the catalogue.

The payment should be made by May 16 at 4.00 pm.

Bidders will be provided with a number on the auction day upon producing evidence of payment of the required amount before being allowed to bid.

The successful bidder must pay 25 per cent of the purchase price in form of a banker’s cheque to the KURA account number provided in the catalogue at the fall of the hammer.

The successful bidder must deposit the balance of the purchase into KURA bank account within 14 days after the auction.

Further, all interested bidders are required to continually check the KURA website for any addendum or PPIP procurement portal.

To get more conditions on sale, bidders have been urged to check in the Catalogue and also contact the Deputy Director-Supply chain Management at KURA via 0717105233 or trend Auctioneers (0721491990).