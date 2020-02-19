Home News Local news Kuria accuses Uhuru of suppressing upcoming Mt Kenya leaders
Kuria accuses Uhuru of suppressing upcoming Mt Kenya leaders

By Stanley Kasee
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of what he termed as ‘suppressing Mount Kenya Region upcoming leaders’ instead of mentoring them.

According to Kuria, unlike the Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and the late former president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, who have been mentoring young leaders, Uhuru has been dealing with any young leader from Mt. Kenya region who shows signs of brave leadership.

The MP alleged that “From the death of President Daniel Moi, we learned that he mentored and nurtured youthful leaders like Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka among others. William Ruto is nurturing young leaders like Senator of Kericho Aaron Cheruiyot, Edwin Sifuna (ODM Secretary-General) and Junet Mohammed (Suna East MP) have been mentored politically, but when it comes to Mt. Kenya, we see potential leaders like Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara’s MP Alice Wahome are being suppressed when they try to raise their heads, this poses a great danger of the future leadership in this region.”

Kuria recalled the arrest of Ndindi Nyoro last year after an uproar ensued in between him and nominated MP Maina Kamanda at Gitui Catholic Church, Kiharu.

Mr. Nyoro was arrested soon after leaving Royal Media Services studios for a live show in a vernacular TV station.

Hon. Alice Wahome, last year, had claimed that her life was in danger for supporting the Deputy President as part of the Tangatanga political team.

The MP challenged the president to protect the freedom that leaders in the second liberation fought for and expressed fear that the police state characterized by the Moi era was slowly coming back.

“We are living in a hard period. There is fear that the 1990’s are creeping back. We have received calls and threats. This should never be. It should be your legacy to guard the democracy that was fought for. I will stand by that.” She said.

Recently, Ms. Wahome’s security details were withdrawn with the MP claiming that this was a deliberate move to compromise her security after receiving threatening calls from unknown people.

According to Moses Kuria, who was speaking at a funeral in Kandara, President Uhuru is on record promising to visit the Mt. Kenya region and deal with his ‘rebels’ who are challenging his directives on premature campaigns.

The president has, however, rubbished those claims saying that the ‘rebels’ are just engaging in idle talk instead of helping him in fighting against corruption, poverty, and unemployment, among other agendas.

