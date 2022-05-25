Kuria’s party decries exclusion in Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

Chama Cha Kazi members in Kikuyu have rejected calls by Deputy President William Ruto that Kenya Kwanza supporters vote six-piece for UDA candidates saying it will marginalise other affiliate parties.

They have asked Ruto to ensure all affiliate parties have been accorded the same treatment as UDA so they can canvas for votes.

Chama Cha Kazi supporter Simon Karanja on Tuesday alleged that UDA aspirants were meeting to start a campaign at the grassroots where they are seeking to urge the electorate to only vote for UDA candidates.

“We feel that after other parties joined UDA to form Kenya Kwanza, the move has proved to be null and void because Ruto is on record saying he wants to come up with a strong party and he had previously declined to partner with other parties,” Karanja said.

“Now that he accepted to form alliances, he must defend all parties and not just UDA. We know UDA is planning to start a six-piece voting style, and the move will leave its supporters without seats.”

Kikuyu MP aspirant on a CCK ticket George Gitau said a lot of UDA candidates fear losing their seats to other parties.

Gitau said the campaign he has started will defeat area legislator Kimani Ichung’wah who has been at the forefront of Ruto’s campaigns.

He asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to come up with a law that will compel parties to inform them of the possible MPs elected who they might select as cabinet secretaries if they get a chance to form a government.

“The law will guide the IEBC, Ministry of Finance and the electorate of that particular constituency on what to do if their constituency is left vacant once their MP is selected to the cabinet,” he said.

Gitau asked Ruto to include in his cabinet, the MP aspirants from affiliate parties supporting his election if he forms the next government.