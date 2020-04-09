KWS plans to build multi-million hotel at Nairobi National Paark

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has set plans in motion to build a multimillion hotel at Nairobi National Park.

The plan is in the Nairobi National Park 10-year management plan. It gives details on the intention to build a high-end restaurant and an eco-lodge at the park.

Public participation

Conservation stakeholders and members of the public are supposed to give their views on the said plan. KWS has given them up to April 19th to submit their opinion. Once they do so, the document will be gazetted.

The environmental and economic significance of the project is a subject for debate. However, the current coronavirus pandemic may significantly hinder public participation. The government does not allow any public gatherings, and most Kenyans do not leave their homes often so that they can prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has not made any comments on the said project.

Nairobi National Park is the only national park found in a capital city in the world. It was set up approximately 70 years ago. In 2016, construction of the standard gauge railway took up several acres of the park.

A 4.153-kilometer road that connects Nairobi Inland Container Depot to the Southern bypass also cuts through the park. The rapidly growing metropolis threatens the existence of the park.

Environmental impact assessment

KWS was supposed to do an environmental impact assessment before coming up with the plan. When the media asked one KWS official if the agency had done that, he said that KWS could evaluate without involving the National Environment Management Authority since it has both the capacity and the mandate.

Home to different species

The park is approximately 117 square kilometers in size. It is home to many different species,, including the endangered black rhinos, lions, giraffes, zebras, and dozens of other species. The park is a wildlife haven that we should all protect,