Home News KWS plans to build multi-million hotel at Nairobi National Paark
News

KWS plans to build multi-million hotel at Nairobi National Paark

By Tracy Nabwile
The Nairobi National Park

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has set plans in motion to build a multimillion hotel at Nairobi National Park.

The plan is in the Nairobi National Park 10-year management plan. It gives details on the intention to build a high-end restaurant and an eco-lodge at the park.

Public participation

Conservation stakeholders and members of the public are supposed to give their views on the said plan. KWS has given them up to April 19th to submit their opinion. Once they do so, the document will be gazetted.

The environmental and economic significance of the project is a subject for debate. However, the current coronavirus pandemic may significantly hinder public participation. The government does not allow any public gatherings, and most Kenyans do not leave their homes often so that they can prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has not made any comments on the said project.

Nairobi National Park is the only national park found in a capital city in the world. It was set up approximately 70 years ago. In 2016, construction of the standard gauge railway took up several acres of the park.

A 4.153-kilometer road that connects Nairobi Inland Container Depot to the Southern bypass also cuts through the park. The rapidly growing metropolis threatens the existence of the park.

Environmental impact assessment

KWS was supposed to do an environmental impact assessment before coming up with the plan. When the media asked one KWS official if the agency had done that, he said that KWS could evaluate without involving the National Environment Management Authority since it has both the capacity and the mandate.

Home to different species 

The park is approximately 117 square kilometers in size. It is home to many different species,, including the endangered black rhinos, lions, giraffes, zebras, and dozens of other species. The park is a wildlife haven that we should all protect,

Previous articlePolice training college suspend learning over Covid-19 fears

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Police training college suspend learning over Covid-19 fears

Erick Flavour -
The Kenya National Police Service has suspended training program at Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, over Coronavirus fears. This came after one...
Read more
Health

Catholic priest arrested upon recovery from Covid-19

Stanley Kasee -
A catholic priest was today arrested moments after he was discharged from hospital after he was declared covid-19  negative. The Rome-based priest, Father Richard Onyango...
Read more
News

Stay at home over the Easter holiday – CS Kagwe

Erick Flavour -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has appealed to Kenyans to stay at home or at least within their estates over the Easter holiday. Kagwe said that...
Read more
15,512FansLike
3,433FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

KWS plans to build multi-million hotel at Nairobi National Paark

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has set plans in motion to build a multimillion hotel at Nairobi National Park. The plan is in the Nairobi...
Read more

Police training college suspend learning over Covid-19 fears

News Erick Flavour -
The Kenya National Police Service has suspended training program at Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, over Coronavirus fears. This came after one...
Read more

Catholic priest arrested upon recovery from Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
A catholic priest was today arrested moments after he was discharged from hospital after he was declared covid-19  negative. The Rome-based priest, Father Richard Onyango...
Read more

Stay at home over the Easter holiday – CS Kagwe

News Erick Flavour -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has appealed to Kenyans to stay at home or at least within their estates over the Easter holiday. Kagwe said that...
Read more

Here is how you can make masks from diapers and sanitary towels – Mercy Kyalo

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Masks have become a must-have with the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, most people are in quarantine and have not had the time...
Read more

Kenya Rugby Union cancels season

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Kenya Rugby Union has today announced its cancelation of 2019/2020 season following the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. According to a statement by the KRU, all...
Read more

Health CS applaud Kenyans for observing measures to curb Covid-19 spread

News Erick Flavour -
Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe has commended Kenyans for observing the measures set by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus. Kagwe was...
Read more

Mutahi Kagwe: 5 more test positive, four more recover

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed that five more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The new numbers bring the total in the country...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness NewsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke