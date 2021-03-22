Lady demands justice for her sister after she’s allegedly killed by husband

A lady by the name of Monicah Wavinya has called on the social media family to help get a man by the name of Mutwiri arrested after he allegedly killed his wife Celestine Nduku who was her sister.

In a post on her social media platform, Wavinya cried out to the social media family to get the message to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) since Mutwiri had been arrested twice before for beating her now late sister but the officers played down the reports saying that it was a family matter.

“My friends help me tag DCI Kenya to help me find this man that has just murdered my sister. He has been reported twice for beating my sister and today he has done the worst,” read part of the post.

Wavinya in another post said that Mutwiri took advantage and killed her sister because he knew that she was miles away from her and could not help Nduku in any way.

Monicah added that she had advised her sister Nduku to get out of the marriage which she did but Mutwiri found her later only to take away her life.

Wavinya pointed out that the man needs to be found and arrested as he does not deserve to be mingling with people.

She further noted that he is now a danger to Nduku’s two kids adding that her sister’s journey with Mutwiri had been a living hell.

Wavinya who said that she is not in the country asserted that she will not rest until justice is served.

Celestine Nduku’s case comes barely days after another 24-year old lady Velvine Nungari Kinyanjui was sexually assaulted at a hotel before taking her last breath at the Kenyatta Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to the autopsy, it stated that she suffered three fractures on her spinal cord with bruises and fluid deposits consistent with sexual assault.

Prime suspect Murimi who was captured by CCTV footage with Velvine on the night she was assaulted has already been arrested and will be detained for a minimum of ten days as investigations continue.

Murimi has, however, argued that he left the hotel on the same night but the staff gave a different story saying that he left in the morning leaving Velvine in the room.

New details have however emerged stating that the late waitress might have been assaulted by three people.