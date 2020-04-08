Home News Lancets steer off report stating 17 MPs tested positive for COVID-19
Lancets steer off report stating 17 MPs tested positive for COVID-19

By Laiza Maketso
Dr. Ahmed Kalebi CEO Lancet Kenya

Pathologists from Lancet Laboratories in Kenya dismissed reports indicating 17 members of parliament tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The laboratories mostly conduct tests on MPs and other high profile individuals in government.

Several social media users and news outlets in the country purported that at least 17 MPs had the dreadful virus. In the wake of the discovery, the National Assembly canceled all its expected sittings.

Lancet Kenya released a statement on Wednesday, April 8, saying they didn’t release any results of that nature and asked Kenyans to take the information as “misleading and false.”

“The masqueraded information circulating in the media about COVID-19 confirmed cases at parliament is completely incorrect, misleading and should be disregarded,” stated Lancet’s Lab CEO Ahmed Kalebi

Furthermore, Lancet entirely disregarded a fake list of 17 MPs that doing rounds on social media claiming they had the virus.

The facility stated the Ministry of Health issued cases regarding results surrounding the COVID-19 tests, and no other person had the authority to do otherwise.

Consequently, the Ministry of Health condemned the results, saying they were in the dark regarding such information. It directed the public not to take any information regarding the coronavirus unless it came from the ministry.

“What we have to say regarding these rumors is that as it stands today and at this time, there’s no official confirmation of these cases to the Ministry of Health,” said Dr. Mwangangi.

On the other hand, outraged MPs castigated the government of trying to scare them away from having a sitting as expected, to discuss problems affecting Kenyans during this pandemic.

MPs in the parliament sitting at a previous session.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali renowned for Jicho Pevu, and his Homa Bay counterpart Peter Kaluma said the executive wasn’t allowing them to discuss tax measures during this tough period.

Ali concurred with Kaluma’s sentiments by saying the executive was out to jeopardize and undermine National Assembly operations for its own gain.

