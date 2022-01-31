Land claimant wants to be enjoined in Wanjigi case

A woman claiming ownership of the disputed Sh800 million Westlands property that businessman Jimmy Wajingi is accused of defrauding, now wants to be enjoined in the case where court stopped his prosecution.

On January 18, Justice Antony Mrima issued orders to Wajingi barring his arrest or prosecution in relation to the said property pending hearing and determination of the case he filed.

Cissy Kalunde Musembi through lawyer Danstan Omari has filed an application seeking to be enjoined as an interested party saying she has an identifiable stake in the case as the sole owner of the property.

Kalunde claims she is the legal registered owner of the land that has been a subject of fierce litigation before the Environment and Land Court.

She says after investigations by the DCI, it was established that she is the rightful owner of the property.

“DCI report also revealed the existence of an intricate and wicked fraudulent scheme involving Wajingi and various accomplices, including police officers, lawyers, a sitting judge, officials at the Lands Registry and at the Companies Registry that was designed to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, including Kenroid Limited, and rob me of my Property,” reads court papers.

Omari further argues investigations by the DCI into his client’s case revealed that Wajingi and his wife are part of a wider syndicate of individuals, that have forged documents of ownership of the land in question and fraudulently obtained monies from unsuspecting members of the public.

“The participation of Kalunde in the current court proceedings is vital as she has an identifiable stake in the proceedings and a legal interest in this matter as the victim of the complex fraudulent scheme that was designed to rob her off her property in Westlands,” she said.

In an affidavit sworn by Kalunde, she wants the court to consider her application before the case proceeds.

“This will allow the court to see through the fraud and theft that was hatched and designed with the aim of fraudulently snatching away my property known as Land Reference Number 1870/11/200 comprised in grant registered as number I.R No.65800/1,” she said.

According to court papers, the participation of Kalunde in the current court proceedings is vital as she has an identifiable stake in the proceedings and a legal interest in the matter as the victim.

Kalunde claims she innocently bought the property from Horizon Hills Limited in July 2004 without knowledge of any defects in title, adding that her lawyers did due diligence on the property before she paid Sh220,000 million.

“Having undertaken the searches above and obtained the statutory confirmations, and therefore having no knowledge of any defect in title, I purchased the property for the agreed value of Sh220,000,000.00,” reads court documents.

She said she also paid a stamp duty of Sh14 million to KRS in respect of the transfer of the property and all transfer charges.

Later on someone lodged a complaint claiming ownership of the said land which led to the current legal battle that has been in court to establish the real owner of the land.

