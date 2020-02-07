Larry Madowo’s coronavirus scare

Larry Madowo sent the internet spiralling after he uploaded a rather sickly picture of him.

He is seen being carried into an ambulance. In the post, the famous news anchor and the medics with him are wearing masks.

Larry was rushed to the Mount Sinai St.Luke’s Hospital located in New York.

The celebrated news anchor is in the USA for his degree on economic journalism at the Columbia University.

He reassured his fans; he does not have coronavirus. However, netizens are still not convinced. His tweet raised concern as Madowo had used a rather alarming message to express himself.

Most of the fans were concerned over the face masks they wore in the picture. “Dude, everyone has a face mask they thought that you had Ebola,” PKahugi commented.

It’s all fun and games until you end up in the ER considering your own mortality. No, it wasn’t for coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live pic.twitter.com/DN81qlgKTD — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) February 6, 2020

However, he uploaded the same picture on his Instagram account. This time, he used a less alarming tone. He termed the emergency as a small problem that people should not worry about. Larry then once again assured fans he was not taken in for coronavirus.

He received online love from his fans who wished him a quick recovery.

However, some netizens were quick to bash him. According to them, Larry might as well take a selfie during his burial.

One user commented Madowo allegedly got married to the camera, and they did not understand. However, now they do.

Larry tends to document and capture everything going on his life on his social media handles. This may be the reason some netizens blasted him for uploading an image of him sickly instead of concentrating on his health.

Recently, Larry hit the headlines after he uploaded an overpriced avocado. He allegedly bought it for KSH 170. However, when transportation costs are added, the price does make sense. He urged Kenyan farmers to embrace avocado farming.