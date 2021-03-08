Leaders pledge to support Matiang’i in his anticipated Presidential bid

Fred Matiang’i, the Interior Cabinet secretaries, seems to have a lot of supporters that anticipate he vie for the Presidential seat. Several top government officials have promised to back him if he decides to vie.

The Interior CS has not yet confirmed whether or not he will run for Presidency. However, there is a strong signal that he will.

Several officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Governors, Senators, and Woman reps, have acknowledged that Matiang’i is a strong pillar in Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. Therefore, he deserves a senior position in government. Being in charge would make him steer the country in the right direction.

All the leaders have also pointed out that CS Matiang’i has performed very well in Public Service.

Respect

Matiang’i seems to have gained the respect of leaders all over the country. Agriculture CS Peter Munya recently acknowledged Matiang’i’s good work.

“He has earned respect in the whole country because of the work he continues to do for President Kenyatta’s government. If we look at the pillars holding the government, Matiang’i is the strongest,” he said.

Despite the overwhelming support, the Interior CS has not commented on the political debate. Instead, he is pushing for the realization of Uhuru’s development agenda.