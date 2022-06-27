Leaders with fake papers calling me for favours

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak has claimed a section of politicians alleged to be in possession of fake academic papers called him to complain he was “finishing” them.

While exuding confidence that they will tame the forging of academic papers, Twalib urged concerned parties not to give up the fight.

Twalib called for a concerted effort to arrest the trend saying the legal loopholes being exploited by the suspects will soon be sealed.

“Don’t give up in the fight against the fight on fake academic papers. Support the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, support the EACC and judiciary.”

“We must support the citizen because they are ignorant. Citizens are the most powerful as they will elect these leaders,” he said.

He complained those with fake papers are abusing institutions when they know their challenges.

“In this country, people with fake papers have the guts to abuse institutions. How can you have a degree and don’t know your classmates?” Twalib posed.

He termed the individuals as crooks as he waged through the saga that is at the centre of debate ahead of the August polls.

“We have crooks who are aggressive & are fighting the system. You have a fake academic paper and you have the guts to call the CEO of EACC, ‘wewe unanimaliza’ (you want to finish me).”

He said the top leadership of the country and the main presidential candidates never interfered with the commission.

He spoke Monday in Nairobi during a forum organized by EACC and religious leaders.

EACC chair Archbishop (Rtd.) Wabukala, Archbishops Jackson Ole Sapit (Anglican Church), Archbishop Philip Anyolo (Catholic), Hassan Ole Naado of SUPKEM, Kamal Gupta of Hindu Council of Kenya & Rev. Fr. Joseph Mutie, Chair- Inter-Religious Council of Kenya, were present at the function.

The forum was called to discuss possible ways to mitigate the issue of suitability of leaders in relation to corruption and integrity in the coming polls.

It is meant to shape public opinion in the coming polls and discuss corruption and unethical leadership.

Speakers dwelt on the issue of academic papers which are key and needed for one to be cleared especially in the presidential and gubernatorial seats.

It comes at a time when police are investigating some of the contenders for presenting suspicious papers.

They include Wavinya Ndeti who is eyeing the Machakos governor seat, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Meru’s Mithika Linturi.

The files on the probe will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with various recommendations, police said.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered police to investigate the claims and others.

The DPP asked the police to address allegations and complaints about aspirants’ academic credentials on social and mainstream media to be investigated.

“It is prudent to expand the scope of investigations beyond the two gubernatorial aspirants to include complaints against aspirants lodged with the IEBC and relevant government agencies, including complaints circulating in the digital, print and electronic media,” Haji said.

At the same time, the DPP told police to probe any government agencies that may have been involved in the fraudulent clearance of aspirants without requisite documents in what may rope in staff from the IEBC and the CUE.

“In addition, there is a need to investigate the role, if any, of any government agencies, departments and commissions to determine whether they aided and/ or abetted the commission of any offences in the issuance of relevant clearances,” he said.

Ndeti is being probed for forgery after her academic credentials were questioned by two voters.

Ndeti claims to have obtained computer studies from South Bank University London.

She is the latest leader to face the police over the saga.

Police said Linturi had also been summoned for grilling over claims of forgery into their degree.

Sakaja was Monday grilled over forgery claims against him in a saga surrounding his foreign degree in a session that lasted hours.

He had earlier ignored a session with the president of the Commission for University Education to provide proof that he indeed has a degree.

The commission has withdrawn its revocation letter of his degree pending investigations and following a court order.

Sakaja claims to have graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from Team University in Uganda.