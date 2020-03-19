Home News Local news Learning set resume through Youtube, Radio- Magoha says
Learning set resume through Youtube, Radio- Magoha says

By Stanley Kasee
CS Education Prof George Magoha

Parents in the country will have to dig deeper into their pockets for data bundles for their children after the closure of schools due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

This is after the Ministry of Education through Education CS George Magoha directed that education resumes on YouTube and other internet platforms.

Speaking to the press, professor Magoha announced that learning, which will resume on March 23, will also be available on broadcast media.

Students from both primary and secondary schools will be able to access their lessons via the national broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Cooperation (KBC).

The CS said that KBC would be airing education programs through Radio Taifa and KBC from Monday to Friday.

“Radio Taifa lessons will be aired from 10 am to 11 am. The English Service lessons from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.”He said.

Magoha further said that learning materials would be available for students in KICD channels, which include EDU channel on TV and also on YouTube.

Students will also be able to access the learning materials on the Kenya Education Cloud through the link www.kec.ac.ke.

This directive by the Ministry of Education comes when the country is in turmoil and fear and several measures to curb the epidemic put in place.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the immediate closure of schools after the first case in Kenya was reported.

Kenyatta directed school administrators to ensure all students, including in higher institutes of learning, are home by the end of the week with day scholars remaining at home with immediate effect.

Inter-schools events like athletics, drama, and music festivals, games that were already ongoing at the county level, were also suspended.

Kenya recorded three more coronavirus cases yesterday only, bringing the number of infected people to seven.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is constantly urging Kenyans to ensure they observe self-discipline and high levels of hygiene in order to contain and prevent the virus from spreading further.

Those entering the country from foreign countries are required to self- quarantine for 14 days and report to hospitals immediately in case they experience the disease symptoms.

Public gatherings, meetings, and events have also been suspended across the country.

The dreaded disease has infected over 184, 000 people across the globe, and over 8,000 people losing their lives.

