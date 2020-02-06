“I am not Moi’s son” – Lee Njiru

Lee Njiru has been on the spotlight for his striking resemblance to the late mzee Moi. He served as the former president’s press secretary.

Kenyans scrutinised lee after he appeared in a news bulletin resembling the late Mzee. Netizens then shared his photo comparing their resemblance.

However, Njiru dismissed the rumours. He claimed he is not related to Moi and is even ready to undergo a DNA test.

He claims he looks more like Moi’s small brother than his son.

However, he admits Moi was like his father and they shared a close bond. This explains why Lee knew certain details about Mzee that most of us were not aware of. For instance, Njiru disputed Moi’s age claiming he was older than the 96 years in his ID. According to him, the former head of state was aged between 103-106 years.

Although he claims not to be his son, Lee joked, during a Citizen TV interview if the results are positive, he would like a share of Moi’s wealth.

According to Njiru, he was born in 1949 in Embu. Moi was not in the county by then making it impossible to have fathered his press secretary.

He undertook his secondary education at Kangaru Highschool till 1984. Lee then joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication where he took a diploma in journalism and print media.

It was not until 1976 that the two met. Lee was working in Kakamega, where he had been posted as an information officer.

Moi offered him a job in the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), and he took it. Lee Njiru has been working for the former head of state for 42 years since then.

Even after Mzee Kenyatta passed away, Njiru continued to work for the PPU. He stuck with Moi throughout his 24-year rule and even after his retirement.

Lee claims his work with Mzee was contact based. His current contract as Moi’s press secretary expires on the 11th Septemeber 2021 after Moi pushed it from 2020.

Njiru attributes his life success to the former president adding Moi was like a teacher to him.

Netizens reaction to Lee and Moi’s similarity

Kenyans took to Twitter sharing images of the two showing their striking resemblance. From their body stature to the gap on their teeth, these two do look alike.

Here are some of the tweets.

