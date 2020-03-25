List of people exempted from Uhuru’s night curfew order

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given a curfew order from 7 pm to 5 am, which will be effective from Friday.

However, the head state exempted some people from the curfew, saying that they will be needed to offer essential and urgent services during the health crisis.

“All movements by people not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, or critical and essential services providers are prohibited between those hours,” the president said.

Here is the full list of the providers of critical and essential services who will be authorized to work within the prohibited hours;

Medical professionals and health workers

Public health and sanitation officers in the County Government

Licensed broadcasters and media houses

National security, Administration and Coordination Officers

Kenya Power Ltd

Licensed pharmacies and drug stores

Licensed supermarket, Mini-Markets, and Hypermarkets

Food dealers, distributors, wholesalers &transporters of farm produce

Licensed telecommunication operators and service providers

Authorized distributors and detailers of petroleum, oil products, and lubricants

Licensed banks, financial institutions, and financial payment services

Licensed security firms

Fire brigades and other emergency response services

President Uhuru Kenyatta, declaring the curfew on a press briefing from State House, said that this measure would help Kenyans “ahead of the curve” in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Uhuru added that this move should not scare Kenyans, saying it was just a precautionary move to keep Kenyans “ahead of the curve” in dealing with the health crisis.

The head of state also said that both the national and county governments are implementing strict evaluation and monitoring protocols “designed to proactively seek out and test people who may be carriers of the virus.”

“Overcoming this pandemic calls for cooperation, collaboration, and common action. More than that, it calls for unity and shared understanding, strict adherence to the measures set by the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies, and the adoption by every person of measures that will contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

However, Kenyans’ hope has been restored as the president announced that Kenya had registered the first full recovery of one of the coronavirus patients undergoing treatment.

“This is a clear indication that we can and will beat the virus. Several other cases have turned out negative after thorough testing,” Uhuru said.

Already, Kenya has recorded 28 infection cases of the virus and zero deaths.