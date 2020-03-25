Living hell for Kenyans flying back from overseas

Kenyans blame the government for poor planning which has resulted in a huge mess in quarantine plans for those arriving in the country.

The government was expecting at least 3,000 international passengers from abroad. However, the hotels that had been selected for self-quarantine did not anticipate such large numbers.

Arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during this period is quite frustrating. For instance, passengers who arrived at the airport on Tuesday were held at JKIA for over four hours. After waiting for so long, attendants screened them. They were was allocated a National Youth Service Bus to transport them to selected mandatory quarantine facilities.

Turned Away

The bus took them to Pride Inn Hotel in Westlands. The family and friends of those on the bus followed closely but kept a safe distance.

Initially, the passengers had been told that there were 16 spaces at the hotel. Each person was to pay 6,380 shillings per night. However, on reaching the hotel, they were told that the hotel is in fact fully booked. They remained stranded outside the hotel.

Hunger and confusion

After waiting for several hours, the bus drove them to the University of Nairobi School of Business in Lower Kabete. On reaching there, they met another group of people that was also from the airport.

The situation caused great confusion and some of the passengers ended up interacting with their family members oblivious of the danger they were exposing each other to.

The institution could not accommodate the two groups. For this reason, they had to move to different locations.

The NYS bus took one of the groups to Corat Africa, which is located next to the Catholic University of Eastern Africa. By this time, it was already 2 pm. They were all hungry and nursing some jet lag. Unfortunately, the accommodation available was only for nine people.

Another bus took a group of passengers to Kenyatta University. Currently, 60 passengers are staying at the conference center. There is no extra accommodation since students left all their belongings in the hostels.

Unfortunately, passengers from different cities end up mingling. Staff serving them do not wear the necessary gear that should protect them from the virus.

New phenomenon

The whole mandatory quarantine process is a new phenomenon. However, Kenyans urge the Ministry of Health to make the logistics a bit more bearable for Kenyans arriving from overseas.

Currently, they all have a problem getting water, meals, and accommodation.