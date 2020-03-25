Home News Living hell for Kenyans flying back from overseas
News

Living hell for Kenyans flying back from overseas

By Tracy Nabwile
Stranded Kenyans after being turned away from Pride Inn Hotel

Kenyans blame the government for poor planning which has resulted in a huge mess in quarantine plans for those arriving in the country.

The government was expecting at least 3,000 international passengers from abroad. However, the hotels that had been selected for self-quarantine did not anticipate such large numbers.

Arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during this period is quite frustrating. For instance, passengers who arrived at the airport on Tuesday were held at JKIA  for over four hours. After waiting for so long, attendants screened them. They were was allocated a National Youth Service Bus to transport them to selected mandatory quarantine facilities.

Turned Away

The bus took them to Pride Inn Hotel in Westlands. The family and friends of those on the bus followed closely but kept a safe distance.

Initially, the passengers had been told that there were 16 spaces at the hotel. Each person was to pay 6,380 shillings per night. However, on reaching the hotel, they were told that the hotel is in fact fully booked. They remained stranded outside the hotel.

Hunger and confusion

After waiting for several hours, the bus drove them to the University of Nairobi School of Business in Lower Kabete. On reaching there, they met another group of people that was also from the airport.

The situation caused great confusion and some of the passengers ended up interacting with their family members oblivious of the danger they were exposing each other to.

The institution could not accommodate the two groups. For this reason, they had to move to different locations.

The NYS bus took one of the groups to Corat Africa, which is located next to the Catholic University of Eastern Africa. By this time, it was already 2 pm. They were all hungry and nursing some jet lag. Unfortunately, the accommodation available was only for nine people.

Another bus took a group of passengers to Kenyatta University. Currently, 60 passengers are staying at the conference center. There is no extra accommodation since students left all their belongings in the hostels.

Unfortunately, passengers from different cities end up mingling. Staff serving them do not wear the necessary gear that should protect them from the virus.

New phenomenon

The whole mandatory quarantine process is a new phenomenon. However, Kenyans urge the Ministry of Health to make the logistics a bit more bearable for Kenyans arriving from overseas.

Currently, they all have a problem getting water, meals, and accommodation.

Previous articleCheating: Alisave Mpango wa Kando as ‘Kamiti’

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Peter Kenneth advocates for total lock down as the only way to fight coronavirus

Connie Mukenyi -
Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth has urged the government to opt for total lockdown. According to him, this is the only way...
Read more
News

6 million German army face-masks disappear in Kenya

Stanley Kasee -
A German army shipment containing six million facemasks has been reported to have vanished in Kenya. German customs officials, in Berlin, said they are trying...
Read more
Entertainment

Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango succumbs to coronavirus

Stanley Kasee -
Afro-jazz legend and saxophone player Manu Dibango has died after contracting the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19). According to his music publisher Thierry Durepaire, the musician died...
Read more
15,396FansLike
3,417FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Living hell for Kenyans flying back from overseas

News Tracy Nabwile -
Kenyans blame the government for poor planning which has resulted in a huge mess in quarantine plans for those arriving in the country. The government...
Read more

Cheating: Alisave Mpango wa Kando as ‘Kamiti’

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Cheating in marriages is something that is not new, especially in the 21st Century. A Roysambu woman is bitter after realizing her husband is...
Read more

Steel wool in food: Kenyan women are slowly killing their unfaithful partners

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Steel wool seems to have more than just scrubbing purposes in Kenyan homes. Many Kenyan women are feeding their husband's meals full of the...
Read more

Peter Kenneth advocates for total lock down as the only way to fight coronavirus

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth has urged the government to opt for total lockdown. According to him, this is the only way...
Read more

6 million German army face-masks disappear in Kenya

News Stanley Kasee -
A German army shipment containing six million facemasks has been reported to have vanished in Kenya. German customs officials, in Berlin, said they are trying...
Read more

FKF fined by FIFA

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has fined Football Kenya Federation 4 Million as the cost incurred during the Adel Amrouche's arbitration procedures and...
Read more

NOCK, Government welcomes decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed has welcomed the move by International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games over the...
Read more

Wow! – Akothee, Vera Sidika’s video grinding on Eric Omondi hits 37 million views

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning songbird Akothee, socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika and self-proclaimed King of Comedy in Africa Eric Omondi know how to get people talking about...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke