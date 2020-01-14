Home News Loans from commercial banks to help save the country's economy
News

Loans from commercial banks to help save the country’s economy

By Laiza Maketso

New investments are to be filtered into the economy to promote money circulation and shape growth in 2020. This follows the repeal of terms of credit by various money institutions in the country.

Cytonn Investments projected improved growth in the private sector. Therefore, the market liquidity will give rise to regressive cash-crunch as compared to last year.

“Banks will have sufficient margin to compensate for risks and allocate funds away from government lending towards lending,” read part of the report

The new credit will play a crucial role in real estate, manufacturing, and agriculture. However, the move will not stop the government from pursuing the big four agenda for the country.

In the current 2019/20 financial year, the government is expected to increase growth expenditure. The public infrastructure investment burgeoning by 3.9 percent requires Ksh. 435.1 billion.

Further to private sector recovery through credit, the rains that have spilled into the New Year will play a vital role in the expansion of output in various sectors.

Nonetheless, Shiv Aurora, the chief operating officer for Cytonn, states it will be a slow growth since commercial banks are cautious of risky misrepresentation.

Speaking in the meeting, he said. “You generally have to go through credit analysis and other factors to get a bank loan. However, we have seen an immediate drop to banking sector subscriptions to government treasuries.”

The growth in the private sector saw a 4.2 percent increase in the first ten months of 2019. This is a boost as compared to 2018s 3.4 percent. In total, the five years recorded average came to 11.2 percent.

In passing, the government could be part of the expected 2020 economic improvement through fiscal stress. Furthermore, underperformance in some institutions will widen budgetary deficit from the expected 5.6 percent of governments’ annual Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

On the other hand, growing debt such as Ksh.71.4 billion is to exert pressure on the taxpayer. The money is to redeem the Chinese Export-Import Bank (EXIM). This may lead to the shilling depreciation.

As expected to the projected 5.9 percent figure, 2019 economic growth is likely to come lower. The significant deceleration to crucial segments in 2019 slacked at an average of 5.4 percent in the first nine months.

Conscious of the 2020 economic outlook, which is estimated by the World Bank to be at 6 percent, Kenyans should brace themselves for a tough year ahead.

In a tweet at the beginning of the year, CBK governor Patrick Njoroge stated. “The bad news is 2020 may prove as challenging (as 2019), but we believe we’re ready and will prove up to the task.”

