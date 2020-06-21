38 youth arrested at house party, quarantined

On Saturday, 20th June, 38 youth decided to hold a house party in Ogembo town, Kisii county. The teenagers are between 13 to 20 years old. Two girls at the party were only 13 years old.

Their party was cut short after police officers stormed the house. The officers arrested them and took them to a quarantine center in the county. Each of them will undergo Covid-19 testing.

Police officers recovered used condoms, five liters of illicit brew, and vodka. They also recovered 25 rolls of bhang and phone cameras.

This incident happened barely a day after the Health CAS asked young people to refrain from holding house parties.

“The spread of the virus is concentrated in some areas. This could be attributed to the information that we have received about groups of young people who are organizing house parties in Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa, and Hurlingham,” Dr. Rashid Aman, the Health CAS stated.

Aman also said that house parties are a social gathering. Additionally, he insisted that every person has the responsibility of avoiding social gatherings to flatten the curve of infection.

“At this time when the premier league football matches are beginning though the stadiums are empty, we are warning our young people who congregate to watch the matches to wear masks and also maintain the social and physical distance,” Aman said.