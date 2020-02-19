Home News Local news A lady travels from Nairobi to witness Locust invasion on their farm...
News

A lady travels from Nairobi to witness Locust invasion on their farm in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County

By Stephen Ginni

At around 3 pm on Tuesday, 18 February 2020, Jedidah Nyambura heard a strange sound approaching her direction. Jedidah hails from Mukurwe-ini Sub-county Nyeri County.

She said the sound was very loud and she had never heard such before.

When she looked around, she saw a dark cloud moving towards her farm. From afar, the insects appeared small like butterflies. On getting closer, she confirmed her fears—Locust invasion on her farm.

Nyambura watched helplessly as the insects landed on her farm in huge swarms.

According to Nyambura, the insects were still eating until Wednesday 19 February 2020. When Nyambura informed her daughter about the invasion, she traveled from Nairobi to witness.

Unfortunately, the swarms left nothing on the farm. They fed on tree leaves, shrubs, and the ground vegetation leaving no leaves at the farm. On departure, the locusts left thin stalks after feeding on all leaves and grasses.

The same swarm in Nyambura’s farm has been spotted in other parts of Mukurwe-ini Sub-county.

Additionally, Nyambura said, “The insects have fed on all trees which I had planted some weeks ago. Within 18 hours, they ate everything on my farm, and I will now have to stare at hunger.”

Residents in the area affected by locust invasion are small-scale farmers. Besides, they deal with mixed farming of coffee, tea, and cattle.

One of the locals said, “We depend on plants like bananas, arrowroots, and maize, yet the locust ate them.”

The farmers are now calling upon government intervention from the impending losses.

