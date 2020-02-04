Home News Local news AIC Kijabe Hospital detains mother and newborn over bill payment
By Erick Flavour
AIC Kijabe Hospital in Kiambu County

On 3 December 2019, when Susan Wanjiku, who was 32 weeks pregnant, started bleeding, she called her husband who advised that she should seek medical help at Lefame Clinic along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

The physician at Lefame Clinic gave Wanjiku first aid and later referred her to AIC Kijabe since her case was complicated.

Speaking to Nation, Ms. Wanjiku revealed that she arrived at the hospital at 2 am, and after examining her, the doctor said she needed to undergo a cesarean section as she and her child were at risk.

As this happened, another dreadful situation was unfolding. The facility demanded that she makes a down payment of Ksh50,000 to be admitted for a surgery.

“We spent nearly an hour in the examination room arguing, and I was not taken to theatre until around 3 am when they gave up on the down-payment demand since I did not have the money,” Ms. Wanjiku said.

Wanjiku later delivered a baby boy of 1.7 kilograms, whom she named Zane Letoyo.

She narrates that her child was immediately placed in an incubator, and he left the nursery on 10 December to be admitted into a maternity ward since he had developed some conditions.

In her discharge letter, the hospital told her she had accumulated while in theatre and maternity that her husband’s National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) couldn’t cover.

This was because, as a listed beneficiary, she failed to fill the forms with the facility within 24 hours of her admission.

Being a beneficiary means the NHIF would have covered Ksh77,988 of the bill, but she had to pay all her bills in cash.

According to her documents from AIC Kijabe hospital dated 20 January 2020, Wanjiku’s bill was Ksh77,988, and her baby’s Ksh727,384 as the NHIF covered only Ksh180,000 of her son’s bill.

Wanjiku and her husband then decided to negotiate with the hospital to get a resolve.

They agreed that Wanjiku would make a cash deposit of Ksh100,000 at the hospitals’ accounts office and later deposit a title deed as a collateral.

She explains that later the hospital declined to take the title deed to a piece of land her mother-in-law owned and demanded that she clears the bill in full and cash.

“My husband had borrowed Ksh100,000 from a friend hoping that we would be discharged, and I was very disappointed when they breached the agreement we had,” Wanjiku said, adding that they said since we had acquired the Ksh100,000, we were likely to get the rest just as easily.

The hospital management, through Mr. Dennis Kivuvi Nyali, said that they required a realistic and achievable commitment from the patient and her family on how the bill will be settled, and only then will the two be discharged.

