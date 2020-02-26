Home News Local news Atheist wants to have CRE,IRE, and HRE removed from the syllabus while...
Atheist wants to have CRE,IRE, and HRE removed from the syllabus while the word God is removed from National Anthem in support of BBI

By Stephen Ginni

The atheist society of Kenya wants all religious subjects removed from the school syllabus. Also, they want the word God removed from National Anthem.

According to the society’s chairman, they want all religious subjects abolished from the syllabus. Instead, he wants CRE, HRE, and IRE replaced with Religion, Belief, and Values (RBV).

In a report, the society’s chairperson Harrison Mumia said, “In Kenya, we have religious instruction school children learn about a specific religion. A religion that is not related to religious thoughts, beliefs, and expression. The religious system in Kenya is outdated and should be replaced with a new subject. Specifically, all government-funded schools at the primary level should change the system.”

Additionally, Mumia recommended having another rewritten National Anthem without God.

In a statement, he said, “Categorically, the national anthem should reflect on our history, struggles, values, and diversity. Also, it should serve as an expression of the people’s national identity.”

Mumia said that those who do not believe in God do not find any sentiments from the national anthem.

The atheist society is seeking to have the above recommendations in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Besides, society wants to have Kadhi courts removed from the constitution.
The chairperson said, “Article 170 of our Constitution, which establishes Kadhi Courts, should be abolished.”

According to Mumia, the state should be separated from the Church.

Finally, Mumia said, “Distinct separation of church from state is a philosophic concept which will define the political distance between a religious organization and the nation-state.”

