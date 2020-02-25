Home News Local news Babu Owino speaks concerning DJ Evolve's rising bill
Babu Owino speaks concerning DJ Evolve’s rising bill

By Stephen Ginni
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who is charged with attempted murder after shooting Dj Evolve at B-Club on January 17

Babu Owino Embakasi East Member of Parliament has broken his silence by responding to Felix Oringa (DJ Evolve) rising medical bills. The bills sparked outrage amongst social media users last week.

Kenyans and friends to the DJ demanded to know if the legislator is paying the bills. Earlier there were reports that the bill was almost Sh 7million.

Duncan Okatch Babu’s lawyer stated that the legislator has so far paid Sh 5 million for the hospital bill. Babu Owino is accused of shooting DJ Evolve on the neck at B Club in Nairobi.

In a letter by Okatch and Partners Advocates, it read, “Up to date, our client has paid Sh 5 million, which is channelled towards the victim’s treatment.”

Additionally, the letter indicated that Mr Owino has no control over the money which he was asked to pay by the court. The cash is directly paid to Honorable Courts.

After the money is paid to the court, it would then be released every month to Nairobi Hospital where the victim is admitted.

According to the statement in the letter, it said, “Our client has no control of the funds he has deposited in the court. From the instruction note, our client voluntarily paid the initial amount Ksh 600, 000. Also, he has undertaken to cater for his medical expenses until he fully recovers.”

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Babu Owino was arrested on Friday, 17 January 2020. It is alleged that he shot the 25 years old DJ.

Babu Owino was arraigned in court, and Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi directed the MP to deposit Sh 10 million in cash bail. He was to pay the money in equal instalments of Sh 2.5 million for the next three months.

The magistrate indicated that some of the money paid by the legislator would be used to settle DJs bill.

