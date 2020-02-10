First 30,000 people to arrive in Kabarak for Moi’s funeral assured of enjoying free snacks

After Monday at 5 pm, no more body viewing will take place in Kabarak or Afraha stadium.

Sacho High School will have mounted screen for residents to follow on the funeral proceedings at Kabarak.

On Monday, the government promised to offer free snacks and drinks to first 30,000 Kenyans to arrive at Mzee Moi’s home. Furthermore, they’ll also get sitting space.

The late president burial ceremony will take place at Kabarak University in the county of Nakuru.

Speaking to the press, George Natembeya, Rift Valley regional commissioner said. There’ll be transport facilitation to carry people from Marigat and Nakuru town to pay their last respect.

Arrangement for mourners travelling to Kabarak

The commissioner assured Kenyans they had provided sufficient security in the region. He further stated that mourners would have enough parking space.

“Snacks, soda and a bottle of water will be provided for the first 30,000 people who will arrive in Kabarak. They will also get seats. We have made plans for all school buses in the area to ferry people from Nakuru town and the other regions. The governors will also provide alternative ways of transporting people to Kabarak, said the rift valley regional commissioner

Natembeya emphasized that those in need of transportation to Kabarak must be up by 4.30 am. Relevant authorities will provide specific pick up locations.

Because of a large number of mourners expected, the government will mount up screens at Sacho High School. The displays will help mourners to follow proceedings from outside.

Kabarak grounds will also have screens mounted to help those from outside have a chance to view the funeral service.

While shedding more light, Natembeya said. “Be informed there are no plans to transport the body from Nairobi to Afraha stadium, the body will be transported from Nairobi on Wednesday morning, and then from there, we shall go straight to Kabarak. The public viewing will end in Nairobi, no more viewing of the body in Kabarak.”

The late President’s resting place

Kenyans have until 5 pm on Monday, February 10, to view the late President’s body. His remains lie in state at the parliament buildings. Afterwards, the body will be taken back to the Lee Funeral Home.

On Tuesday, an interdenominational service is set to take place at the Nyayo National Stadium with various dignitaries present.

Later, the body will be transferred to Kabarak for a farewell ceremony before interring of the former President’s remains.