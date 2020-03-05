Gideon Moi holds talks with Kiambu youth leaders and residents

Baringo County Senator Gideon Moi, on Wednesday, said he would pronounce his next political move after the 40-day mourning period of his father, the late Daniel arap Moi.

He was addressing the youth leaders and residents of Kiamba in Ruaka, Kiambu County, where Gideon vowed to return for further discussions in the region.

“I want to ask you to give me a chance to finish our customs as the Kalenjin. When we lose someone, we must mourn for 40 days,” he said, adding that he had left home only on two occasions for Nginyo’s funeral and the Meru Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting because it will benefit the Kenyans.

The Senator was referring to the funeral of Nginyo Kariuki, a veteran politician and businessman from Kiambu, who was buried on Tuesday, 3 March 2020.

He also called for unity, noting that the aspirations of Kiambu residents and those of Baringo county, as well as the whole country, were similar.

“Our aspirations are the same. We want peace, better health services and infrastructure, the chance to do business, and the stability of the economy,” Gideon stated.

Gideon further promised that he would prioritize and address issues concerning the youths, such as unemployment, in his next visit to the area.

He also urged the leaders and residents of the region to support President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying that he was holding the interest of Kenyans at heart.

“If he says right, we go right, if he says left, we go left, if he says we jump, we ask how many feet,” the Senator said.

The local KANU leaders after the meeting said they were prepared to strengthen the party in the region, adding that they did not talk about the party issues with the Senator as he was still in mourning.

The leaders further expressed hopefulness that KANU could quickly arise and triumph in the 2022 General Elections.