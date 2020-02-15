Government involves foreign experts to fight Locust invasion in Kenya

Kenya government has acquired foreign professionals in the undergoing fight against invasion by desert locust. Currently, 17 counties have been invaded by the pests.

One of the experts is a Moroccan citizen. He is among a group of other specialists who are determined to fight the locusts.

The experts are training service members at National Youth Service (NYS) in Gilgil. The trainees will acquire the necessary skills required to control the migratory pests on the ground.

Head of plant protection in Agriculture ministry David Mwangi said, “Kenya is not considered as a desert locust country. Therefore, we do not have the required expertise to control them. We urgently require experienced partners who have the know-how in combating the species.”

Additionally, Mwangi said, “We shall focus on ground spraying since the pests have new hatching and hoppers. Areas where the swarms have been they have laid eggs on the ground, which should be controlled before they develop wings.”

After the training hand sprays and mounting of equipment on vehicles will be used, also, he said that the ongoing aerial spraying would continue.

The government has enlisted 120 foreign service providers and 600 NYS men who will join the efforts.

Hamadi Boga, who is the Agricultural Principal Secretary, said, “So far 7, 500 litres of Fenitrothione has been used to spray the locust. Other chemicals have been received and are on distribution for ground spraying to the affected counties.”

In the next few weeks, locust invasion will turn East Africa into a full-blown crisis. There are expectations that in March and April, new swarms will form.

Last week mature swarms of the desert locust had been spotted in Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

In Migori County the locusts were spotted at Suna West sub-county, but they were sprayed with insecticides and controlled.

In Meru county at Mitunguu which is the county’s source of food has been invaded by the locusts.