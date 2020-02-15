Home News Local news Government involves foreign experts to fight Locust invasion in Kenya
NewsLocal news

Government involves foreign experts to fight Locust invasion in Kenya

By Stephen Ginni

Kenya government has acquired foreign professionals in the undergoing fight against invasion by desert locust. Currently, 17 counties have been invaded by the pests.

One of the experts is a Moroccan citizen. He is among a group of other specialists who are determined to fight the locusts.

The experts are training service members at National Youth Service (NYS) in Gilgil. The trainees will acquire the necessary skills required to control the migratory pests on the ground.

Head of plant protection in Agriculture ministry David Mwangi said, “Kenya is not considered as a desert locust country. Therefore, we do not have the required expertise to control them. We urgently require experienced partners who have the know-how in combating the species.”

Additionally, Mwangi said, “We shall focus on ground spraying since the pests have new hatching and hoppers. Areas where the swarms have been they have laid eggs on the ground, which should be controlled before they develop wings.”

After the training hand sprays and mounting of equipment on vehicles will be used, also, he said that the ongoing aerial spraying would continue.

The government has enlisted 120 foreign service providers and 600 NYS men who will join the efforts.

Hamadi Boga, who is the Agricultural Principal Secretary, said, “So far 7, 500 litres of Fenitrothione has been used to spray the locust. Other chemicals have been received and are on distribution for ground spraying to the affected counties.”

In the next few weeks, locust invasion will turn East Africa into a full-blown crisis. There are expectations that in March and April, new swarms will form.

Last week mature swarms of the desert locust had been spotted in Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

In Migori County the locusts were spotted at Suna West sub-county, but they were sprayed with insecticides and controlled.

In Meru county at Mitunguu which is the county’s source of food has been invaded by the locusts.

Previous articleDiamond, Tanasha spend Valentine’s Day in Naivasha

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Farms in Lugari Kakamega County invaded by baboons

Stephen Ginni -
Residents from Kakamega county in Lugari sub-county are now living in fears after some baboons invaded their homes and farms. The locals are raising...
Read more
Local news

26 year old tenant killed by landlord over Ksh 2500 rent arrears in Nairobi

Tracy Nabwile -
A section of residents in Kawangware 56 remain in shock after a landlord murdered a tenant. The tenant, identified as Warren Jirongo, had delayed...
Read more
Local news

Police officer arrested for defiling school girl

Stanley Kasee -
A police officer has been arrested in Kirinyaga for allegedly defiling and impregnating a secondary school girl. Ciagini chief Joseph Wanjohi confirmed the incident saying...
Read more
15,213FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Government involves foreign experts to fight Locust invasion in Kenya

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Kenya government has acquired foreign professionals in the undergoing fight against invasion by desert locust. Currently, 17 counties have been invaded by the pests. One...
Read more

Diamond, Tanasha spend Valentine’s Day in Naivasha

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Bongo Flavor crooner Diamond Pltatnumz and his baby mama, Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna spent their Valentine’s Day in Naivasha, Kenya. The two lovebirds’ relationship...
Read more

Colonel Mustafa, Noti flow spend Valentine’s Day together months after nasty break up

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan rappers Colonel Mustapa and Noti Flow seem to have put the past behind after they both shared photos spending the Valentine’s Day together. Last...
Read more

Lillian Muli confirms she still loves her “community husband”

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has revealed that she still loves her baby daddy Jared Nevaton days after she posted a photo on...
Read more

Ninajitahidi kuilazimisha furaha japo moyoni nina majonzi – Mbosso’s emotional message to late baby mama

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Bongo Flavor super star Mbosso penned down a heartfelt message to his late baby mama Martha Boss on Valentine’s Day. Martha who was a...
Read more

Sonko gifts Mzee who cycled 223kms to Moi’s burial with motorbike and Posho mill

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko finally got hold of the 76-year old Mzee Nathan Ambuti who cycled for four days from Kakamega to Kabarak to...
Read more

Tuju is responding to treatment and recuperating well – Jubilee Party says

News Erick Flavour -
Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is responding to treatment and recovering well, the Jubilee party has said. Jubilee Communication Director Albert Memusi said on Friday...
Read more

Form 4 leavers teaching in Mandera after TSC withdrew non-local teachers

County News Stanley Kasee -
Form four leavers in Mandera are among those teaching after a significant number of teachers left the county due to insecurity issues. According to county...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke