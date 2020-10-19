KCPE candidate goes missing over theft allegations

A KCPE candidate in Kayole has put his entire family in distress after disappearing on 22nd September.

Speaking during an interview with a local news station, the father, James Ouma said that a quarrel ensued after aallegations that his son had stolen 300 shillings. 13 year-old Hemstone Omondi allegedly stole the money from their neighbor.

“I told him to return the money to the neighbour if he had taken it. He confessed to taking the money, but said the money was somewhere else. He left to go get the money, but has never returned home,” Mr. Ouma narrated.

“Two days passed without him returning home, and that’s when I reported the matter to Kayole police station. Since then I have not heard any news of his whereabouts,” he added.

Mr Ouma said that all he wants is for his son to return home. He went down memory and narrated how his son had promised to buy him a car once he became employed.

Missing child reports

In the recent past, cases of missing children have increased significantly. The National Crime and Research Centre reported that Kenya was number 17 out of 19 in cases where missing child cases are rampant.

Currently, people report approximately 30 cases of missing children on a daily basis. Families of missing children are always distressed, not knowing whether the children are dead or alive.

The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children reported that over eight million children go missing every year.

Experts have advised parents to always keep an eye on their children and know their whereabouts regardless of whether they are in the care of another person in their absence or not.

A lot of children disappear when on their way to or from school. Some disappear at playgrounds or when their parents send them to their local shop.

Police officers are investigating on the whereabouts of Hemstone Omondi.