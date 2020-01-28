Home News Local news Kenyans hang banners on city roads condemning “corrupt” Judiciary
NewsLocal news

Kenyans hang banners on city roads condemning “corrupt” Judiciary

By Alfred Kiura
Kenyans woke up on Tuesday 28th early morning to put up banners calling out the Judiciary for its corruption.

Kenyans woke up on Tuesday 28th early morning to put up banners calling out the Judiciary for its corruption.

The banners asked why the majority of Kenyan prisons were filled with inmates from the poor background before adding that Kenyans demanded a working judiciary, free of corrupt judges.

View this post on Instagram

Banner Condemning the Judiciary Put Up in City Roads .

A post shared by Nairobi Gossip Club (@nairobi_gossip_club) on

The banners went ahead to point out the case of the Akasha brothers who walked freely in Kenya for over four years but were jailed in two months by the U.S.A government.

Kenyans condemn Corrupt judiciary.

Akasha brothers were international drug kingpins and it was reported that they used to bribe Kenyan government officials for their freedom.

However, they were caught by the US Marshals and both pleaded guilty for multiple felonies including obstructing justice by handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to Kenyan law enforcement officers.

The cry comes after Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili famously known as Babu Owino was released on a Ksh. 10 million cash bail over the case of shooting B-Club’s DJ Felix Orindi alias DJ Evolve.

After his release, Kenyans on social media blasted the judiciary asking why poor people giving an example of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie who has been in remand for two years had not been released on bail yet no camera captured him allegedly killing late business lady Monica Kimani.

Previous articleBreaking: KNH puts one patient in isolation for coronavirus-like symptoms

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bank seeks to liquidate EA cables over loan default.

Wambui Wariahe -
East African Cables is experiencing financial woes. Recently, SBM bank filed a petition to liquidate the company after it failed to pay a loan...
Read more
Entertainment

My Campus ex-girlfriend left me because I was broke – Comedian Njugush opens up

Alfred Kiura -
Hilarious online comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has revealed that his campus ex-girlfriend played and dumped him because he had no money. Speaking...
Read more
Local news

Uhuru’s classmate who regrets having not entered the President’s vehicle after he was asked

Stephen Ginni -
Dr. Taita Arap Towett was among the members of the Legislative Council (LEGCO). Also, he was a delegate at the Lancaster House conference in...
Read more
15,079FansLike
3,463FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenyans hang banners on city roads condemning “corrupt” Judiciary

Local news Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans woke up on Tuesday 28th early morning to put up banners calling out the Judiciary for its corruption. The banners asked why the majority...
Read more

Breaking: KNH puts one patient in isolation for coronavirus-like symptoms

Breaking news Erick Flavour -
A Chinese student has been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital for coronavirus-like symptoms. The KNH Communication Manager, Mr. Hezekiel Gikambi, confirmed that the patient had...
Read more

Bank seeks to liquidate EA cables over loan default.

News Wambui Wariahe -
East African Cables is experiencing financial woes. Recently, SBM bank filed a petition to liquidate the company after it failed to pay a loan...
Read more

My Campus ex-girlfriend left me because I was broke – Comedian Njugush opens up

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Hilarious online comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has revealed that his campus ex-girlfriend played and dumped him because he had no money. Speaking...
Read more

Uhuru’s classmate who regrets having not entered the President’s vehicle after he was asked

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Dr. Taita Arap Towett was among the members of the Legislative Council (LEGCO). Also, he was a delegate at the Lancaster House conference in...
Read more

Former NTV Doreen Majala recounts how she walked out of a toxic relationship with MP

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Sassy former NTV  news presenter Doreen Majala has revealed that two years ago, she walked out of her toxic relationship at night carrying only...
Read more

Fire breaks out in Chebwagan Secondary School ‘Kericho’

Local news Stephen Ginni -
On Monday night, there was a fire outbreak at Chebwagan Boys Secondary School in Kericho County. The inferno occurred at around 8 pm, and...
Read more

Woman arrested and charged for stealing a gun at DP’s residence

County News Erick Flavour -
A woman was charged on Monday 27, January 2020, for stealing a pistol from the security guard attached to the Deputy President William Ruto’s...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer Application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke