Kenyans hang banners on city roads condemning “corrupt” Judiciary

Kenyans woke up on Tuesday 28th early morning to put up banners calling out the Judiciary for its corruption.

The banners asked why the majority of Kenyan prisons were filled with inmates from the poor background before adding that Kenyans demanded a working judiciary, free of corrupt judges.

The banners went ahead to point out the case of the Akasha brothers who walked freely in Kenya for over four years but were jailed in two months by the U.S.A government.

Akasha brothers were international drug kingpins and it was reported that they used to bribe Kenyan government officials for their freedom.

However, they were caught by the US Marshals and both pleaded guilty for multiple felonies including obstructing justice by handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to Kenyan law enforcement officers.

The cry comes after Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili famously known as Babu Owino was released on a Ksh. 10 million cash bail over the case of shooting B-Club’s DJ Felix Orindi alias DJ Evolve.

After his release, Kenyans on social media blasted the judiciary asking why poor people giving an example of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie who has been in remand for two years had not been released on bail yet no camera captured him allegedly killing late business lady Monica Kimani.