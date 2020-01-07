Home News Local news Koigi Wamwere Defends Alice Wahome's Remarks
Koigi Wamwere Defends Alice Wahome’s Remarks

By Stephen Ginni

The former Subukia MP Koigi Wamwere says that Wahome has a democratic right to express herself. The Nakuru politician defends Kandara MP Alice Wahome following the backlash over her remarks concerning the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Wamwere has condemned those who are bashing on Alice to gain democracy in Kenya.

In an exclusive interview with Mr. Wamwere, he said that Alice’s statement was her authentic expression, which she is allowed by the constitution to exercise. Ms. Wahome had earlier spoken over President Kenyatta’s conduct with opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Mr. Wamwere said, “It’s a pity that Kandara MP has received statements from Raila and Uhuru’s allies over her remarks. Such criticism returns the country to dark days of colonialism and should not be allowed to continue.”

Alice, in her speech, claimed that President Kenyatta wants to cling to power after the end of his tenure in 2022. Additionally, she described the president as “the biggest threat to Kenya’s economy, democracy, and freedom of expression.” Besides, Ms. Wahome allegedly said that during President Kenyatta’s regime, the democracy has deteriorated.

The MP further said that President Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga are using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to change the constitution and remain in power after the term ends in 2022.

Wamwere said that Ms. Wahome expressed what she feels as dissatisfaction with Kenyans, which the law allows. Previously, several leaders, such as the leader of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), said that Alice is a stumbling block towards democracy in the country.

