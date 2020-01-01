Home News Local news New Year Crashes: Atleast 10 confirmed dead on the roads
NewsLocal news

New Year Crashes: Atleast 10 confirmed dead on the roads

By Edwin Ginni
Two people die in a road accident involving Umoinner sacco bus and a motorbike
  • At least ten people have been confirmed dead in road accidents across the country
  • Drivers urged to observe traffic rules while on the roads

In an incident along the  Eldoret- Eldama Ravine road in Baringo county. All the five passengers who were on board in the saloon car were confirmed dead in a crash at around 5.30 am. Rashid Mohammed, the Koibatek sub-county police commander, confirming the incidence, stated that the vehicle lost control and plunged into a ditch.

Five people confirmed dead in a road accident along the Eldama Ravine- Eldoret road

Two more people lost their lives in the city after a Umoinner bus collided with a motorbike along Jogoo Road. The tragic accident is said to have been caused by the bus- belonging to Umoinner Sacco which allegedly was being driven recklessly. Seven other road-users were injured and treated at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

In Kirinyaga County, a vehicle lost control and crushed a pedestrian to death along the Rwambiti-Kutus road.

Other two lives were claimed following a collision between a private car and a motorbike in Kericho County. In the accident which happened along the Kericho Litein highway, the boda-boda rider died on the spot while the other, a passenger in the vehicle died while receiving treatment at the Litein hospital.

Previous articleRose Muhando blesses Kenyans with a soul lifting perfomence

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Boniface Mwangi echoes disbandment of the Flying Squad

Edwin Ginni -
Activist Boniface Mwango said he supports the DCI’s office in moving officers and disbanding the flying squad Activist Boniface Mwangi has reached out to...
Read more
Africa news

Memorable Events of the Decade you Probably Forgot

Gilbert Kirgotty -
The decade of the 2010s is one that has gone too fast, I mean, 2010 was just the other day! Anyway, a lot of major...
Read more
Local news

15 Construction Firms Banned for Low-grade Jobs

Laiza Maketso -
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has confirmed blacklisting of 15 road construction firms, for failure to deliver promptly and producing...
Read more
11,592FansLike
2,904FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

New Year Crashes: Atleast 10 confirmed dead on the roads

Local news Edwin Ginni -
At least ten people have been confirmed dead in road accidents across the country Drivers urged to observe traffic rules while on the...
Read more

Rose Muhando blesses Kenyans with a soul lifting perfomence

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Rose Muhando among other artists performed at a New Year eve concert at Nakuru The celebrated Tanzanian singer stole hearts of Kenyans with...
Read more

Kisii: Police launch search for a woman who stubbed Form 3 girl over boyfriend

County News Edwin Ginni -
The two are said to have quarrelled over a boyfriend Kissi police have launched investigations in the search for a woman who stubbed a...
Read more

Instill Discipline Among Jubilee Members, Ngujiri

News Richard M Adrian -
The battle between Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions is intensifying. However, Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu appealed to the President for discipline of...
Read more

Do not make your children your retirement plan

Business News Wambui Wariahe -
Raising your children and expecting them to help you in your old age is outdated. News flash; times have changed and our thinking should...
Read more

Meru residents dress their donkeys to keep off parasites

County News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Residents in Meru County have resorted to dressing their donkeys on clothes after attacks by mysterious parasites. According to the residents, the parasites, which...
Read more

15-year old boy stubs sibling to death

News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Terror has bewildered Bondeni estate, Nakuru County as a 15-year-old stabbed his 11-year-old sibling over a piece of wire. The witnesses say that their...
Read more

Police on Frantic Shoot out as Attempt to stop Locusts Invasion in Northern Kenya

County News Fredrick Musila -
Earlier this month the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) informed of an invasion of Locusts in the northern parts of Kenya through the horn...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke