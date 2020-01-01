New Year Crashes: Atleast 10 confirmed dead on the roads

At least ten people have been confirmed dead in road accidents across the country

Drivers urged to observe traffic rules while on the roads

In an incident along the Eldoret- Eldama Ravine road in Baringo county. All the five passengers who were on board in the saloon car were confirmed dead in a crash at around 5.30 am. Rashid Mohammed, the Koibatek sub-county police commander, confirming the incidence, stated that the vehicle lost control and plunged into a ditch.

Two more people lost their lives in the city after a Umoinner bus collided with a motorbike along Jogoo Road. The tragic accident is said to have been caused by the bus- belonging to Umoinner Sacco which allegedly was being driven recklessly. Seven other road-users were injured and treated at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Umoinner matatu involved in an accident along Jogoo Road at Church Army. Several people feared dead. Kindly stay safe on the roads this new year. 🙏 #BarabaraSafe pic.twitter.com/vnfH6aspq0 — MTEMBEZI 🐾 (@AdamMaina_) January 1, 2020

In Kirinyaga County, a vehicle lost control and crushed a pedestrian to death along the Rwambiti-Kutus road.

Other two lives were claimed following a collision between a private car and a motorbike in Kericho County. In the accident which happened along the Kericho Litein highway, the boda-boda rider died on the spot while the other, a passenger in the vehicle died while receiving treatment at the Litein hospital.