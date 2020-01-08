Home News Local news NHIF has Reversed Sh495 Million which was paid for IT System
NewsLocal news

NHIF has Reversed Sh495 Million which was paid for IT System

By Stephen Ginni

Previously there have been queries over procurement of IT systems in National Hospital and Insurance Fund (NHIF). An audit was carried out and found that there was no evidence to prove the requisite conditions set while using the procurement method. Therefore, the insurance management was in breach of Public Procurement and Assets Disposal act of 2015.

NHIF has reversed the payment of Sh 495 million, which was made to an IT firm for Integrated Revenue Management System. In an audit query which was raised by General Edward Ouko, the money was part of his financial report of the year 2017 and 2018.

In a document by NHIF before National Assembly Public Investment Committee, there were recommendations by Auditor General reversing the payment of 495,205,588. The amount had earlier been paid to a company known as Web Tribe Ltd. Their agreement of supplying the system was to conclude in June 2018.

In the audit reports for 2017/2018 by June 30th 2018, the insuring body had not received the systems. The estimated cost of the system involved computers and other related plant items. In a document signed by acting CEO, Nicodemus Odongo said that “It’s the reality that the total cost involved computers, even though the end of June 2018 had not received them. The procurement and provision were entered for financial year 2017/2018, failure to meet this the insurance fund had an obligation to announce the expenditure in the same period.”

Further, NHIF said that the project was a continuation of IT firm’s task it had previously acquired and did not want to either disrupt the services or have compatibility problems by contacting another company. Mr Ouko queried the direct procurement procedures, but NHF defended the claims saying that the firm had exclusive rights to the system. Despite using direct procurement by NHIF, the required conditions were not adhered to.

Previous articleAnn Mwenda: From a personal assistant to Nairobi deputy Governor nominee.

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Koigi Wamwere Defends Alice Wahome’s Remarks

Stephen Ginni -
The former Subukia MP Koigi Wamwere says that Wahome has a democratic right to express herself. The Nakuru politician defends Kandara MP Alice Wahome...
Read more
Local news

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge predicts a more challenging 2020 to Kenyans

Edwin Ginni -
As the new year ushers in, Kenyans expect betterment of things compared to the tough 2019 Central Bank of Kenya Governor has however...
Read more
Local news

New Year Crashes: Atleast 10 confirmed dead on the roads

Edwin Ginni -
At least ten people have been confirmed dead in road accidents across the country Drivers urged to observe traffic rules while on the...
Read more
11,945FansLike
2,938FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

NHIF has Reversed Sh495 Million which was paid for IT System

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Previously there have been queries over procurement of IT systems in National Hospital and Insurance Fund (NHIF). An audit was carried out and found...
Read more

Ann Mwenda: From a personal assistant to Nairobi deputy Governor nominee.

News Fredrick Musila -
On Monday, January 6, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko surprised the nation when he nominated Ann Kananu Mwenda to serve as his deputy governor. This...
Read more

Miguna speaks after being ejected from Kenyan-bound plane

News Collins Luvisia -
Miguna Miguna will have to wait longer to return to Kenya as he has been ejected from the Air France Plane moments after boarding...
Read more

Police Post invasion in Dadaab, Garissa County

News Fredrick Musila -
The incident that happened in the wee hours of Tuesday morning saw two suspected al-Shabaab militias and four civilians killed as they were attempting...
Read more

Miguna Miguna finally board’s plane to Kenya

News Collins Luvisia -
After hours of stay at the Frankfurt Airport waiting the Red Alert issued to be formally cancelled or withdrawn to board the Lufthansa flight...
Read more

Gor Mahia nominated for SOYA Awards

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
`Kenyan Premier League holders Gor Mahia FC have been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) scheduled for Mombasa on 24 January. Gor...
Read more

Man In Court For Telling A Woman Her Private Part Stink

News Erick Flavour -
A man from Nairobi was on 7 January 2020 arraigned at the Mililani Law Courts for allegedly abusing a woman at the Maasai Market. David...
Read more

Liverpool FC Announces Multi-Year Pact With Nike as Its New Kit Supplier

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Liverpool Football Club has announced Nike, a global leading footwear and apparel company, as its new official kit supplier starting the 2020/21 season. The Premier...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke