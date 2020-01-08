NHIF has Reversed Sh495 Million which was paid for IT System

Previously there have been queries over procurement of IT systems in National Hospital and Insurance Fund (NHIF). An audit was carried out and found that there was no evidence to prove the requisite conditions set while using the procurement method. Therefore, the insurance management was in breach of Public Procurement and Assets Disposal act of 2015.

NHIF has reversed the payment of Sh 495 million, which was made to an IT firm for Integrated Revenue Management System. In an audit query which was raised by General Edward Ouko, the money was part of his financial report of the year 2017 and 2018.

In a document by NHIF before National Assembly Public Investment Committee, there were recommendations by Auditor General reversing the payment of 495,205,588. The amount had earlier been paid to a company known as Web Tribe Ltd. Their agreement of supplying the system was to conclude in June 2018.

In the audit reports for 2017/2018 by June 30th 2018, the insuring body had not received the systems. The estimated cost of the system involved computers and other related plant items. In a document signed by acting CEO, Nicodemus Odongo said that “It’s the reality that the total cost involved computers, even though the end of June 2018 had not received them. The procurement and provision were entered for financial year 2017/2018, failure to meet this the insurance fund had an obligation to announce the expenditure in the same period.”

Further, NHIF said that the project was a continuation of IT firm’s task it had previously acquired and did not want to either disrupt the services or have compatibility problems by contacting another company. Mr Ouko queried the direct procurement procedures, but NHF defended the claims saying that the firm had exclusive rights to the system. Despite using direct procurement by NHIF, the required conditions were not adhered to.