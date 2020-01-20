Police arrests three students over Awasi Boys High School dormitory fire

Three students from Awasi Boys High School in Kisumu County, Nyando Sub-County following a dormitory fire breakout on Sunday night.

The fire started in one of the school’s dormitories (Baraka dorm), leaving the property of unknown value destroyed.

However, the school reported no injuries after the 7 pm fire, which started while students were in for preps studying.

The Kisumu County police boss, Lonson Lolmodon, said they suspected the incident could have resulted from arson.

One of the students who was sick and resting in the dormitory got a whiff of petrol before the fire started.

Lolmodon stated that two of the students who were arrested were in police custody at Awasi Police Station and one student at Ahero Police Station.

“We have detained the three for interrogations to unearth what exactly transpired,” Lolmodon said.

The Principal of Awasi Boys High School, Mr. Joseph Mang’uro said that noting was recouped, and 110 students were affected in the event.

Mang’uro added that he overheard students running changeable around the dormitory section, and when he went to check what was going on, he found the dorm on fire.

“I managed to control some students who wanted to force themselves to rescue their properties as we waited for firefighters,” he said.

The fire brigade came in and helped in putting of the fire.

The County Director of Education said that the school would not be closed, adding that the parents and teachers had an agreement that the affected students be accommodated in other dorms in the school.