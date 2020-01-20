Home News County News Police arrests three students over Awasi Boys High School dormitory fire
NewsCounty NewsLocal news

Police arrests three students over Awasi Boys High School dormitory fire

By Erick Flavour

Three students from Awasi Boys High School in Kisumu County, Nyando Sub-County following a dormitory fire breakout on Sunday night.

The fire started in one of the school’s dormitories (Baraka dorm), leaving the property of unknown value destroyed.

However, the school reported no injuries after the 7 pm fire, which started while students were in for preps studying.

The Kisumu County police boss, Lonson Lolmodon, said they suspected the incident could have resulted from arson.

One of the students who was sick and resting in the dormitory got a whiff of petrol before the fire started.

Lolmodon stated that two of the students who were arrested were in police custody at Awasi Police Station and one student at Ahero Police Station.

“We have detained the three for interrogations to unearth what exactly transpired,” Lolmodon said.

The Principal of Awasi Boys High School, Mr. Joseph Mang’uro said that noting was recouped, and 110 students were affected in the event.

Mang’uro added that he overheard students running changeable around the dormitory section, and when he went to check what was going on, he found the dorm on fire.

“I managed to control some students who wanted to force themselves to rescue their properties as we waited for firefighters,” he said.

The fire brigade came in and helped in putting of the fire.

The County Director of Education said that the school would not be closed, adding that the parents and teachers had an agreement that the affected students be accommodated in other dorms in the school.

Previous articleCourt upholds appointment of Kiama as the new UoN Vice-Chancellor

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Kisii man flee after chopping off sister-in-law’s palm

Erick Flavour -
A thirty-year-old woman identified as Eunice Moraa is recovering at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after her brother-in-law chopped off over land issues. The...
Read more
County News

Government using police to threaten Ruto supporters – MP Ngunjiri

Stephen Ginni -
Kimani Ngunjiri, the Bahati MP, has accused the government of using the police officers to intimidate the DP allies. He spoke on Monday after...
Read more
County News

Fear looms as suspected militants enter a village in Lamu County

Erick Flavour -
Inhabitants of Pandanguo village in Witu area, Lamu County, are living in fear after dozens of unknown armed men marched into the area and...
Read more
14,728FansLike
3,458FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Police arrests three students over Awasi Boys High School dormitory fire

County News Erick Flavour -
Three students from Awasi Boys High School in Kisumu County, Nyando Sub-County following a dormitory fire breakout on Sunday night. The fire started in one...
Read more

Court upholds appointment of Kiama as the new UoN Vice-Chancellor

News Erick Flavour -
The directive issued by Education CS, Dr. George Magoha, revoking the appointment of Professor Stephen Kiama as the new vice-Chancellor for the University of...
Read more

National Police Service vow not to protect VIPs involved in crime

News Erick Flavour -
The National Police Service has vowed not to protect the VIPs engaging in criminal activities until the courts clear them. The NPS issued a statement...
Read more

Kenyans continue protesting the worsening state of roads in the country

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyans all over the country are holding protests over the terrible state of roads in the nation. Machakos county residents were protesting along Kitui...
Read more

Wazito tactician Stewart Hall on why the club signed Liberian star

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Wazito FC tactician Stewart Hall says they signed Augustine Otu as they believe he will help the side get more goals in the Kenya...
Read more

HELB writes off student loans worth Ksh.55.6 million

News Connie Mukenyi -
Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) was forced to write off millions of shillings worth of debt owed. Charles Ringera revealed in a statement the board...
Read more

Why Harambee Stars captain Wanyama might not return to his former home

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama chances of rejoining Celtic are minimal after manager Neil Lennon revealed that the club will not afford him. Wanyama completed...
Read more

Mathare United sign fullback from Bandari

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League side Mathare United have signed right-back Swaleh Chacha from Coastal side Bandari FC. The right-back has signed a loan deal that will...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke