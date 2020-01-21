Home News Local news Professor Makau Mutua says that Ruto will apply the laws of power...
Professor Makau Mutua says that Ruto will apply the laws of power to defeat BBI

By Stephen Ginni

According to Scholar Makau Mutua, Deputy President William Ruto is ready to do anything to prevent Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) from going through.

On Monday, Makau, through a tweet said, DP is applying the laws of power to defeat BBI.

Makua alluded that Ruto is not happy with the said handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Amolo Odinga. Also, he noted that Ruto could do anything to ensure that the duo part ways and allow him to seek to rise in power come 2022.
Makau tweeted, “William Ruto is deploying all 48 laws of power in a bid to defeat BBI and the Handshake. Robert Greene explains the laws.”

The first law states that no one should outsmart his master. But according to Makau, Ruto has done everything to outsmart his master President Uhuru through all means.

According to the second law, one should never put more trust in friends whenever they want to rise in power. From the indication in the recent past, Ruto has lost several allies, and cannot take more chances.

As stated by the third law, ”hide your intentions by talking endless and not closing up about your desires and goals.” Makau is convinced that Ruto has hidden his intentions over the stand on BBI.

On Sunday at St. Christopher Catholic Parish in Maanzoni, Machakos County at Ruto attended a church service. He said that leaders should engage in real issues rather than propaganda.

According to star, DP Ruto said, “Yesterday insults were half of the meeting, less mention on BBI and more about RUto and his Sugoi home.”

