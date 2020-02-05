Home News Local news Sonko requests for permission to travel to Abu Dhabi
NewsLocal news

Sonko requests for permission to travel to Abu Dhabi

By Stephen Ginni

The State opposes Nairobi’s Governor Mike Sonko’s request to have his passport and travel documents released by the court.

Sonko wanted to attend a conference next week sponsored by UN-Habitat in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) said that Sonko had been barred from his office by anti-corruption court.

Therefore, he cannot travel for any official duty to represent Nairobi.

According to DPP, Sonko cannot execute official duties issued in the constitution to the Governor.

The ruling was delivered on December 11, 2019, to prevent him from accessing the office due to pending graft cases.

Douglas Ogoti, who is the MIlimani chief magistrate, heard that Sonko has an invitation to attend the 10th session. The meeting will take place from February 8 to 13, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, and it’s known as World Urban Forum.

Sonko’s lawyer Goerge Kithi said his Kenyan and Diplomatic passport are in custody of the court.

The documents were deposited on December 11, 2019. It was a condition to have his release from detention on bond terms.

Upon his release, the Governor is required to seek court’s permission before traveling.

According to Mr. Kithi, the Governor was invited to represent Nairobi County and engage in discussion with other participants.

The application was certified as urgent, and the Governor clarified that the court might impose to secure his return in Kenya.

Some of the verification issued to convince the court about the Governor’s intention include; Travel booking documents, telephone contacts of the hotel where he will stay, and temporary address in Abu Dhabi.

DPP contended with the invitation letter saying it needs verification to confirm it’s authenticity. The governors’ intentions were questioned for asking for travel documents a few days to conference date.

The court noted that even though Sonko was traveling on official duties, he had not attached clearance travel from the government of Kenya.

The court will make it’s ruling tomorrow on January 6, 2020.

