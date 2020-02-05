Susan Wambui who was arrested for forcefully visiting her son in school she haven’t seen for years

Susan Wambui Ndung’u was separated from her son back in 2010. This was even after she and the son were chased away by her husband out of their matrimonial home. Susan is seeking justice to be reunited with her son.

Wambui was arrested on February 2, 2020, for attempting to visit the boy in school.

Recently, she had been investigating where the young boy schools and led her to a school in Kitengela.

On Monday, February 3, 2020, Wambui shared her sad story on Facebook. She narrated how she was unsuccessful in accessing her son since he was taken away from her.

At the school’s management, the boy’s grandfather, who is the registered guardian, had issued some instructions.

The mother should never be allowed to see the boy since she had initially attempted to do it.

According to Wambui, she said, “Just like the other schools I have been before, the grandfather Victor Mathenge issues strict instructions that I should never see him. Victor was the former DCIO in Thika.”

Wambui, who was accompanied by her sister during the visit, was chased away by the school’s security guards. The guard had already been warned about letting her into the learning institution.

Adamantly, Wambui managed to enter the school to the director’s office despite the threats from the guard.

Additionally, Wambui said, “The director informed me that they follow guardians’ instructions since he is the one who brought the son to school and paid his fees.”

According to Wambui, the guardian had already been informed about the matter, and he rushed to Kitengela police station. Shortly the police officers came, and Wambui was arrested.

The desperate Wambui says she lived with the grandfather in Limuru until when the son was three months, and they were chased away.

She went back to her parent’s home and started a business, but the father would visit the son.

Later the in-laws invited her home, and they regretted the mistreatment to her and the son.

That was the last time Wambui had her son.

She reported the matter to Nyeri Children’s office in 2009, but when the family learned about the case, it started to delay.

When she tried to take away the son by force, the grandpa pulled a gun and threatened to kill her if she didn’t leave.

In 2017, she started gathering some courage and thinking of strategies on how she would get justice. She spent most of the time in courts, police stations, and investigating on her own.