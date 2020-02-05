Home News Local news Susan Wambui who was arrested for forcefully visiting her son in school...
NewsLocal news

Susan Wambui who was arrested for forcefully visiting her son in school she haven’t seen for years

By Stephen Ginni

Susan Wambui Ndung’u was separated from her son back in 2010. This was even after she and the son were chased away by her husband out of their matrimonial home. Susan is seeking justice to be reunited with her son.

Wambui was arrested on February 2, 2020, for attempting to visit the boy in school.

Recently, she had been investigating where the young boy schools and led her to a school in Kitengela.

On Monday, February 3, 2020, Wambui shared her sad story on Facebook. She narrated how she was unsuccessful in accessing her son since he was taken away from her.

At the school’s management, the boy’s grandfather, who is the registered guardian, had issued some instructions.

The mother should never be allowed to see the boy since she had initially attempted to do it.

According to Wambui, she said, “Just like the other schools I have been before, the grandfather Victor Mathenge issues strict instructions that I should never see him. Victor was the former DCIO in Thika.”

Wambui, who was accompanied by her sister during the visit, was chased away by the school’s security guards. The guard had already been warned about letting her into the learning institution.

Adamantly, Wambui managed to enter the school to the director’s office despite the threats from the guard.

Additionally, Wambui said, “The director informed me that they follow guardians’ instructions since he is the one who brought the son to school and paid his fees.”

According to Wambui, the guardian had already been informed about the matter, and he rushed to Kitengela police station. Shortly the police officers came, and Wambui was arrested.

The desperate Wambui says she lived with the grandfather in Limuru until when the son was three months, and they were chased away.

She went back to her parent’s home and started a business, but the father would visit the son.

Later the in-laws invited her home, and they regretted the mistreatment to her and the son.

That was the last time Wambui had her son.

She reported the matter to Nyeri Children’s office in 2009, but when the family learned about the case, it started to delay.

When she tried to take away the son by force, the grandpa pulled a gun and threatened to kill her if she didn’t leave.

In 2017, she started gathering some courage and thinking of strategies on how she would get justice. She spent most of the time in courts, police stations, and investigating on her own.

Previous articleMwea roads rehabilitation project

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Waititu losses bid to block 2 key witnesses in his graft case

Stanley Kasee -
Impeached governor Ferdinard Waititu has lost yet again after the court ruled against a bid to bar two prosecution witnesses from testifying against him...
Read more
Local news

Lena the only First Lady that Kenya never had

Stephen Ginni -
In 1960s and early 1970s, Kenya had a visible vice-president's wife, Lena Tungo Moi, in political scene. Unfortunately, in mid-1970s she disappeared from public...
Read more
Local news

I will not allow club owners and drug peddlers to spoil our generation, it’s time to act! – NACADA Director Chipukeezy warns

Alfred Kiura -
Comedian and NACADA director Chipukeezy has promised to fight alcohol and narcotics daring club owners who allow underage children to enter their premises as...
Read more
15,149FansLike
3,434FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Susan Wambui who was arrested for forcefully visiting her son in school she haven’t seen for years

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Susan Wambui Ndung’u was separated from her son back in 2010. This was even after she and the son were chased away by her...
Read more

Mwea roads rehabilitation project

News Richard M Adrian -
Anne Waiguru, Kirinyaga governor, launches a road rehabilitation project of all the roads within Mwea Irrigation Scheme. She assured the farmers that the rotting...
Read more

This is how Moi will be buried next Wednesday

News Connie Mukenyi -
The late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi will receive a state burial come Wednesday next week. He will be laid in official military uniform at...
Read more

Diamond hits three million YouTube subscribers

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzania's Bongo Flavor star Diamond Platnumz has made history in Tanzania as he became the first person to reach three million subscribers on YouTube. The...
Read more

I will not postpone men’s conference to mourn Daniel Moi – Mzee Kibor

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Kibor was Moi’s friend until the end of the Kanu regime He said Moi was a great leader and did not keep grudges ...
Read more

Diamond and Hamisa are not back together – Esma Platnumz denies claims of brother Diamond getting back together with his baby mama

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Diamond Platnumz’s big sister Esma Platnumz has come out to pour cold water on the rumors that are making rounds on social media that...
Read more

Brookside ordered to pay plumber over privacy infringement

News Richard M Adrian -
David Gicheru, an 80-year-old man, filed a patent infringement complaint against Kenyatta’s Company Brookside Diaries. David said that he had started working at Gicheha...
Read more

Betty Kyallo fuming after being robbed by nanny

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news presenter and Up-close with Betty Show host Betty Kyallo has been left furious after a nanny she had hired robbed her. In a...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke